Taking place in the Brazilian Embassy in Kita-Aoyama, “Brazilian Furniture Design: The Last Expression of Modernism” spotlights the work of some of the greatest modernist designers and architects from Brazil in the 20th century. This exhibition aims to lead visitors through the intellectually explosive landscape of Brazilian design and aesthetic thought in the latter half of last century, taking in the organic, sensual curves of Jorge Zalszupin and José Zanine Caldas, as well as the brutalism of Paulo Mendes de Rocha and the Paulistino School. Dating from between 1950 to 1987, the furniture on display here captures that rich time of artistic activity and aims to rightly put these Latin American designers on a pantheon of their own. In an age where galleries like R & Company are catching on to these figures, until recently obscure in this hemisphere, this exhibition is sure to turn some heads.

Exhibition information:

July 7 – 11

10am – 5pm

Free

Embassy of Brazil

2-11-12 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku