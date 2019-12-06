Editor’s Pick

Dec 31

Contact, Shibuya’s legendary night club, is holding another top-notch countdown party this year featuring top DJs Ben UFO and Axel Boman. It promises to be one of this year’s top parties and expect a full house of ravers for a sweaty night of excess and much delirium. More artists are expected to be announced in the coming weeks so keep an eye on the club’s website for more information.

9pm – late

¥1,000-¥4,000

Contact

B2F Shintaiso Building No.4, 2-10-12 Dogenzaka, Shibuya-ku

contacttokyo.com

Nov 30 – Dec 25

Now in its 13th year, the German Christmas Market in Roppongi Hills is the longest-running of its kind in Tokyo. Over 2,000 Christmas crafts will be on sale, plus plenty of stalls with traditional festive food and drink. Once you’ve treated yourself to German sausages and a hot cup of mulled wine, make sure to check out Roppongi Hills’ Christmas illuminations and the gorgeous light display along Keyakizaka Street. If you go on December 24 or 25, don’t miss the live concerts in the Roppongi Hills Arena.

11am – 9pm

Free

Roppongi Hills

6-10-1 Roppongi, Minato-ku

roppongihills.com

Dec 15

After 15 openings in different locations throughout Asia, The Hive Group finally opened its first venture in Japan in 2018. A ten-minute walk from Shibuya Station, The Hive Jinnan is a beautifully designed co-working area with a spacious cafe and terrace on the first floor. The space regularly lends itself to community events and will host a festive Christmas market to welcome the holiday season. With workshops, gifts, music and food on the bill, this event is one for the whole family.

12pm – 6pm

Free

The Hive

1-6-5 Jinnan, Shibuya-ku

hehivejinnan.com

Until Dec 25

5pm – 11pm

Free

Tokyo Midtown

9-7-1 Akasaka, Minato-ku

tokyo-midtown.com



Dec 21 & Dec 31

hallogallo, the rising star of the Nakano bar scene, is serving up a double whammy in December. Its Christmas party, on December 21, promises to be a corker with DJs and a menu full of Tokyo’s best vegan food. The bar’s countdown on December 31 includes a variety of vegan nibbles and a free shot at midnight for all the revellers. hallogallo is renowned for having one of the city’s best playlists including indie, rick, pop, soundtracks and Krautrock and is leading Tokyo’s emerging vegan scene.

7pm – 2am

Free

Hallogallo

5-56-15 Nakano, Nakano-ku

Nakano

hallogallotokyo.com

Until Dec 25

Let the aroma of mulled wine and scents of baked bread fill your senses while checking out the handicrafts and woven fabrics at Shiba Koen’s annual Christmas market. In addition to food stalls and small shops, this year’s visitors can also expect carols performed by a German live band. Open throughout November and December, Shiba Koen’s Christmas market will definitely get you in a cozy Christmas mood. For updated event information, check the website.

7pm – 7am

¥1,800

Belle Salle Shibuya Garden

16-17 Minami Nanpeidaicho, Shibuya-ku

public-entertainment.com



Until Dec 25

Yokohama Red Brick Warehouse recreates Nuremberg’s famous Christmas market in Germany this festive season, where guests can experience holiday decorations, food and drink along with a grandiose 12-meter-tall Christmas tree. Browse through the little wooden hut shops to find the perfect handicrafts, ornaments and Christmas gifts or try out traditional Christmas foods.

11am – 9pm

Free

Dec 31

Head to Belle Salle in Shibuya for a blowout countdown. Celebrating the Olympic year of 2020, the lineup consists of a host of international artists and DJs, many of whom appeared at some of the world’s top festivals such as Tomorrowland and Burning Man. While the main hall is dedicated to techno, the sub hall provides a mix of house, EDM and electro. Don’t miss the hyped dance performances. Tickets available online.

7pm – 7am

¥1,800

Belle Salle Shibuya Garden

16-17 Minami Nanpeidaicho, Shibuya-ku

public-entertainment.com

Dec 31

If the traditional Japanese New Year celebrations of temple-visiting and mochi-eating are not your thing, why not join the party crowd for WOMB’s countdown? Dance nonstop to UK-born DJ Nic Fanciulli’s beats, have a cocktail (or a few) in the bar or chill out in the lounge upstairs. Whether you get there early or go for the after party, get ready to shower in confetti as this year’s last party begins and next year starts.

9pm – 5am

¥3,500 – ¥5,000

WOMB

2-16 Maruyama-cho, Shibuya-ku

www.womb.co.jp

Dec 31

With breathtaking night views of the Rainbow Bridge, Tokyo Tower and Tokyo Skytree, this two-and-a-half hour luxury cruise includes an extensive dinner buffet with over 20 dishes of Asian and Western cuisines and desserts, unlimited drinks and live music. Just before midnight guests can even expect a glimpse of the fireworks at Tokyo Disneyland.

10pm – 1:30am

¥16,000

Hinode Pier

2 Chome-7-104 Kaigan, Minato City

govoyagin.com

Dec 31 – Jan 1

Although Disneyland and Disneysea are arguably one of the most magical places on Earth already, the childhood nostalgia and wonder get ramped up even more over New Year in the Tokyo parks. With a huge firework and animation display welcoming the start of 2020, celebrations with all your favorite Disney characters and a special pass to allow you to roam between both parks freely, there’s no better time to enjoy the rides, stay overnight and head back to your inner child.

pm – 6am

¥88,000 – ¥238,400

1-1 Maihama, Urayasu, Chiba Prefecture

tokyodisneyresort.jp

Dec 31 – Jan 1

Greet 2020 at one of Tokyo’s major temples in a traditional Japanese way. Located near Tokyo Tower, Zojoji was the family temple of one of the most powerful houses in Japanese history — the Tokugawa shogunate during the Edo era. The sacred site is famous for attracting massive crowds for hatsumode (the first shrine visit of the year). As the clock strikes midnight, the temple’s bell is tolled 108 times as a part of a Buddhist ritual called joya no kane, said to purify visitors of worldly desires and sufferings.

11pm

Free entry

4-7-35 Shibakoen, Minato-ku

zojoji-temple-tokyo.com