It’s always thrilling when a European or American restaurant takes up residency in Tokyo. When Noma stormed Tokyo a few years ago, for a short stint, the food world was set alight and reporters and foodies alike swarmed to the pop-up for months on end. Park Hyatt Tokyo, situated in Shinjuku, is joining the list of hotels in the Japanese capital that encourage outside influences and, for six days from October 29 to November 3, are welcoming famed New York eatery Contra and legendary mixologist William Elliot from Maison Premiere to its New York Grill & Bar.

One of the gastronomic highlights of the year, this promises to be a match made in heaven as lucky guests sample Contra chefs Jeremiah Stone and Fabian Von Hauske Valtierra’s culinary concoctions — the concoctions that have led Contra to its one Michelin star and plaudits from The New York Times (which gave it two stars and named it one of The Best 10 New Restaurants of 2014). Pair Contra with Maison Premiere’s groundbreaking mixology, which earned the accolade of Time Out New York’s Bar of the Year 2016, and you’ve got one of the most exciting and eagerly awaited events on the Tokyo culinary calendar.

The setting, Park Hyatt’s famous New York Grill & Bar located on the 52nd floor with views other hotels can only dream of, is perfect for this week of experimentation, gastronomy and mixology.

October 29 – November 3 2018

New York Grill. 5.30pm – 10pm

New York Bar. 5pm – midnight (Thursday to Saturday to 1am)

Dinner Menu: ¥21,000 (subject to tax and service charge)

Cocktails from ¥2,000 (subject to tax and service charge)

A la carte menu available

Sponsored by United Airlines

For reservations, please contact New York Grill & Bar 52F 03-5323-3458

Note: New York Bar does not accept reservations.