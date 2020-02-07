Disobedience

A woman (Rachel Weisz) returns to her orthodox Jewish community for her Rabbi father’s funeral years after being shunned for a youthful attraction to a childhood girlfriend (Rachel McAdams), now married to the new young rabbi (Alessandro Nivola), and the affair reignites.

Sebastian Lelio’s love story thrives on its subtleties, and may not be for everyone. But those attuned to the many layers of deep if quiet passions conveyed here by these three fine actors will have a devastatingly spellbinding experience.

This is an elegant examination of sacrifice, identity, and the deep human need to connect with others.

February 7 (114 min)