English‑Speaking Architects in Tokyo Your guide to Tokyo-based architects who speak your language and understand your vision By Metropolis

Creating the design you envision is definitely not something you want to communicate through Google Translate. That’s why we’ve rounded up English‑speaking architects in Tokyo ready to provide hands‑on service for those looking to start a project.

YOSHIMOTO ASSOCIATES INC.

Best for: Reformed modern architecture

Yoshimoto Associates opened in Ebisu in 2021 under Daishi Yoshimoto. This office handled Tokyo American Club Nihonbashi, which opened Mar. 31, 2021, and Azabu Nagasaka residential tower in 2018. It typically works on custom homes, renovations, commercial buildings, landscape and lighting design—all with English and Spanish support.

Hours/days: Call for a consultation

Phone: 03‑6433‑7900

Website: yassociates.jp

Address: 2‑11‑12 Ebisunishi, Shibuya‑ku

HUNE Architects

Best for: Full-service designs, including interiors

Founded by Kota Tamaki and Julia Li, HUNE combines Japanese and international expertise. Tamaki holds both a bachelor’s and master’s degree from the University of Tokyo and studied in Delft, while Li trained at the University of Bath and the Architectural Association in London. These architects in Tokyo offer English, Cantonese and Mandarin support and manage projects from plot selection to interiors.

Hours/days: By appointment

Phone: 03‑6417‑9112

Website: hune.design

Address: 2‑13‑5 Nishi‑Gotanda, Shinagawa‑ku

Van Der Architects

Best for: Embassies, schools and businesses

Van Der Architects specializes in interior design, workplace renovation and community‑center projects. The firm brings international flair and strong English communication to every commission. Its portfolio spans airport lounges, embassy spaces and educational facilities, reflecting a versatile and globally-minded design approach.

Hours/days: Call for a consultation

Phone: 03‑6426‑2255

Email: sos@vanderarchitects.com

Website: vanderarchitects.com

Address: 2‑2‑3 Kitasenzoku, Ota‑ku

I‑IN

Best for: Creative brands and start-ups seeking minimalist spaces

I‑IN has focused on warm minimalism with cultural depth since its founding in 2018. Projects include office spaces such as Warp Studio and a Cartier lounge in Tokyo. The studio emphasizes tactile textures and flexible spaces, with communication available in English.

Hours/days: Contact via site

Website: i‑in.jp

Address: 3-16-14 2F, Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Bakoko Architects

Best for: Sustainable architecture

An article by Rethinking the Future says that Bakoko Architects ranks among Tokyo’s top 50 firms. It works on residential, institutional, commercial, hospitality, civic and religious projects across Japan, China and Europe. Its architects in Tokyo offer English consultation and flexible modern aesthetics with cultural sensitivity.

Hours/days: Contact by email

Website: bakoko.jp

Address: Tokyo (call to inquire)

