Salon de Thé ROND In the world-famous anime Your Name, Salon de Thé ROND is where Taki takes Miki on a date. Located inside the National Art Center on the second floor, the establishment perches atop an inverted concrete cone, seemingly floating beside the undulating waves of floor-to-ceiling glass. While Miki’s exact dish isn’t on the menu, the setting will […] By Matthew Eisenhauer

In the world-famous anime Your Name, Salon de Thé ROND is where Taki takes Miki on a date. Located inside the National Art Center on the second floor, the establishment perches atop an inverted concrete cone, seemingly floating beside the undulating waves of floor-to-ceiling glass. While Miki’s exact dish isn’t on the menu, the setting will feel unmistakably familiar. The clear blue Duralex glasses and white rectangular plates replicate the meal seen on screen.

For fans eager to geek out, try the Sandwich Set A with soup, a close match to the movie’s vibe. Or choose a dessert from the glass case, paired with coffee or tea. The Assam tea, in particular, is exceptional.

After your meal, head up one floor. Between the elevator and Brasserie Paul Bocuse, take in the breathtaking aerial view featured in the film. It’s the perfect way to relive Your Name. To avoid the line of lunching anime superfans, plan to arrive just before 11am.

Salon de Thé ROND

Address: National Art Center Tokyo, 7-22-2 Roppongi, Minato-ku, 4 min walk from Nogizaka Station

Hours: Wednesday – Monday: 11am – 6pm (Closed on Tuesdays)

Instagram: @nact_cafes

Official Website: hiramatsurestaurant.jp

This article was adapted from the 2025 Spring Issue of Metropolis: “Designing the City.” Check out the full article, Tokyo Architectural Gems You Can Eat and Drink In, for more recommendations.