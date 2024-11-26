November 26, 2024
English-Speaking Pet Hotels in Tokyo
A comprehensive guide to pet hotels and pet-sitting services
By Metropolis
Finding a reliable place to leave your pet is essential. While there are many excellent pet hotels in Tokyo, language barriers can sometimes add an extra layer of concern for pet owners who want to ensure their furry companions are well cared for.
Fortunately, Tokyo offers a variety of pet hotels that cater to English-speaking pet owners, making it easier to find an option that suits you and your pet’s needs. Whether you need pet sitting at home or pet hotels for long and short stays, this guide will introduce you to some of the best English-friendly pet hotels and pet-sitting options in Tokyo.
List of English-speaking pet hotels in Tokyo
Azabu Pet
Hours: 9:00am to 6:00pm every day
TEL: 050-5491-7200
Website: azabupet.jp/en
Address: TAS Azabudai Residence 1st floor, 3-3-14 Azabudai, Minato-ku
Takipetsitter
Hours: 10:00am to 8:00pm every day
TEL: 080-3248-2967
Website: takipetsitter.com
Aoyama Kennel
Hours: 10:00am to 6:00pm every day
TEL: 03-3401-6411
Website: aoyamakennels.com
Address: 3-5-9 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku
Premier Cat Hotel
Hours: 10:00am to 7:00pm every day
TEL: 03-6874-8421
Website: premiercathoteltokyo.com
Address: Palm Hill 4th Floor, 7-11-8 Akasaka, Minato-ku
Doc Inc Tamagawa
Hours: Weekdays 9:00am to 6:00pm, Weekends 10:00am to 7:00pm
TEL: 044-850-0850
Website: doginc.jp/index_la.html
Address: 1-1-5 Futago, Takatsu-ku, Kawasaki
Haneda Airport Pet Hotel Terminal 2
Hours: 7:00am to 10:00pm everyday
TEL: 03-5756-7111
Website: haneda-pet.jp
Address: 3-4-5 Haneda Kuko, Ota-ku