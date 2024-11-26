English-Speaking Pet Hotels in Tokyo A comprehensive guide to pet hotels and pet-sitting services By Metropolis

Finding a reliable place to leave your pet is essential. While there are many excellent pet hotels in Tokyo, language barriers can sometimes add an extra layer of concern for pet owners who want to ensure their furry companions are well cared for.

Fortunately, Tokyo offers a variety of pet hotels that cater to English-speaking pet owners, making it easier to find an option that suits you and your pet’s needs. Whether you need pet sitting at home or pet hotels for long and short stays, this guide will introduce you to some of the best English-friendly pet hotels and pet-sitting options in Tokyo.

You might also be interested in our guide to English-speaking hospitals in Tokyo.

List of English-speaking pet hotels in Tokyo

Azabu Pet

Hours: 9:00am to 6:00pm every day

TEL: 050-5491-7200

Website: azabupet.jp/en

Address: TAS Azabudai Residence 1st floor, 3-3-14 Azabudai, Minato-ku

Takipetsitter

Hours: 10:00am to 8:00pm every day

TEL:​ 080-3248-2967

Website: takipetsitter.com

Aoyama Kennel

Hours: 10:00am to 6:00pm every day

TEL: 03-3401-6411

Website: aoyamakennels.com

Address: 3-5-9 Kita-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Premier Cat Hotel

Hours: 10:00am to 7:00pm every day

TEL: 03-6874-8421

Website: premiercathoteltokyo.com

Address: Palm Hill 4th Floor, 7-11-8 Akasaka, Minato-ku

Doc Inc Tamagawa

Hours: Weekdays 9:00am to 6:00pm, Weekends 10:00am to 7:00pm

TEL: 044-850-0850

Website: doginc.jp/index_la.html

Address: 1-1-5 Futago, Takatsu-ku, Kawasaki

Haneda Airport Pet Hotel Terminal 2

Hours: 7:00am to 10:00pm everyday

TEL: 03-5756-7111

Website: haneda-pet.jp

Address: 3-4-5 Haneda Kuko, Ota-ku