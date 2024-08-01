American Steak Dinner For Two at ANA InterContinental Tokyo Dine in Japanese summer festival style By Bailey Tolentino

“The Steakhouse” at ANA InterContinental Tokyo is currently offering a special menu entitled “Premium Steak & Summer Festival” until October 31. The American-style steakhouse is renowned for its Binchotan charcoal grilling.

For ¥24,000, the generous set menu two starts off with a colorful caprese salad appetizer (prepared tableside), followed by a succulent one-kilogram Tomahawk Steak with chimichurri and grated radish sauces. Also included are three side dishes: ratatouille, summer potatoes with sour cream, and char-grilled baby corn.

Even if you and your dinner partner are full from the steak, you’ll still want to make room for the irresistible assortment of summer fruit desserts.The three-tiered cake stand brings a traditional touch to the dining experience, with illustrations of Japanese summer festivals.