American Steak Dinner For Two at ANA InterContinental Tokyo

August 1, 2024

Dine in Japanese summer festival style

“The Steakhouse” at ANA InterContinental Tokyo is currently offering a special menu entitled “Premium Steak & Summer Festival” until October 31. The American-style steakhouse is renowned for its Binchotan charcoal grilling. 

For ¥24,000, the generous set menu two starts off with a colorful caprese salad appetizer (prepared tableside), followed by a succulent one-kilogram Tomahawk Steak with chimichurri and grated radish sauces. Also included are three side dishes: ratatouille, summer potatoes with sour cream, and char-grilled baby corn. 

Even if you and your dinner partner are full from the steak, you’ll still want to make room for the irresistible assortment of summer fruit desserts.The three-tiered cake stand brings a traditional touch to the dining experience, with illustrations of Japanese summer festivals.

Photo courtesy of ANA InterContinental Tokyo