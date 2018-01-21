Gerard Butler may want to take a glance at Steven Seagal’s career arc

before making any more of these toxic non-thrillers. This drab disaster-

porn turkey is even a step down from his punishingly awful, excitement-

free Olympus Has Fallen and London Has Fallen. I didn’t think you could

do that.

The dumb-as-they-come setup: A satellite grid designed to save the

Earth from global warming and control the Earth’s climate has

malfunctioned and is attacking the planet. So they call in the hero that

designed it to save the day. Snore. (109 min)