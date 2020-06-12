In this scatological coming-of-age story, three preteen boys (including Jacob Tremblay, a major step down from 2015’s Room) ditch school and set off on an afternoon odyssey, dodging a pair of scary teenage girls, unknowingly carrying illegal drugs, and trying to get into a “kissing party.”

The rapid-fire, hit-or-miss comedy offers two running gags: little boys saying “fuck” a lot and their total cluelessness when it comes to sex (and sex toys). A little of this goes a long way; incessant recycling of it is just irritating.

Too raunchy for tweens, too annoying for adults, yet in the end kind of sweet, I’m not sure who this was made for.

(90 min)