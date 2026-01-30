Guide to Celebrating Valentine’s Day in Tokyo Everything you need to know about celebrating loved ones the Japanese way By Moa Sera

Photo Credit: Maksym Belchenko on iStock

In Japan, Valentine’s Day works a little differently. Rather than couples exchanging gifts, February 14 is the day women give chocolate to express affection, gratitude or friendship. Men return the favor a month later on White Day, held on March 14.

Chocolate sits at the center of the holiday, and not all chocolate means the same thing. Here’s a breakdown of the main types of Valentine’s Day gift-giving in Japan, and what each one represents.

Types of Valentine’s Day Chocolate in Japan

Honmei-choco

Honmei translates roughly as “true feelings.” This chocolate is given to romantic partners or crushes and signals genuine romantic interest. It is often higher quality, handmade or more thoughtfully chosen than other Valentine’s chocolates.

Tomo-choco

Short for “friend chocolate,” tomo-choco is exchanged between friends to celebrate platonic relationships. It has become especially popular among students and coworkers and is usually casual, fun and inexpensive.

Giri-choco

Often translated as “obligatory chocolate,” giri-choco is given to coworkers, supervisors or people you interact with regularly. Rather than romance, it expresses appreciation and social courtesy, sometimes purchased individually and sometimes pooled together as a group gift.

Handmade Valentine’s Chocolate

Handmade chocolate remains one of the most meaningful Valentine’s gifts in Japan, often appreciated as a labor of love. Many people start with simple store-bought chocolate bars and transform them into customized treats using molds, decorations and toppings.

A Simple Handmade Chocolate Recipe

1. Melt white, dark or milk chocolate bars of your choice using a microwave or double boiler.

2. Mix in ingredients such as nuts, dried fruit or matcha powder.

3. Pour the chocolate into molds.

4. Decorate with sprinkles or toppings, then freeze for about 30 minutes

5. Remove from molds and package in boxes or wrapping paper

Note: Presentation matters. Packaging can be just as important as the chocolate itself, so don’t hold back.

Heart-shaped molds, themed wrapping and decorations are easy to find at dollar stores like Daiso or CanDo.

If you prefer everything prepared in advance, stores such as Loft, Muji, or Cotta sell ready-to-make Valentine’s chocolate kits that are straightforward and approachable.

Where To Buy Valentine’s Chocolate in Tokyo

Short on time or skipping the DIY route? Tokyo’s chocolate selection in February is extensive. Here are a few standout options.

BonBon Japonais

Photo Credit: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo

Best for: Japanese-inspired chocolates

Flavors include: mirin, miso, matcha

Location: Four Seasons Hotel Tokyo at Otemachi (Find it on Google Maps)

Website: four-seasons-hotel-tokyo-at-otemachi.

Chocolatier Kawaji Gift Box

Photo Credit: Chocolatier Kawaji

Best for: Unique flavor combinations and Japanese designs

Flavors include: Yuzu-matcha, hojicha, sweet sake

Location: Chocolatier Kawaji (Find it on Google Maps)

Website: chocolatier-kawaji.com/chocolate

Valentine’s Edition Tablet Chocolat

Photo Credit: VanillaBeans The Roastery Tokyo

Best for: Aromatic flavors and chic packaging

Flavors include: Flower Shower, Ruby, Berry Berry

Location: VanillaBeans The Roastery Tokyo (Find it on Google Maps)

Website: vanillabeans.yokohama/

Ginza Chocolat Collection 2026

Photo Credit: Ginza Sembikiya

Best for: Colorful, fruity and floral chocolates

Flavors include: Apple and chamomile, pear and elderflower, berry and rose

Location: Ginza Sembikiya (Find it on Google Maps)

Website: ginza-sembikiya.jp

Department Stores Worth Visiting

Tokyo’s department stores go all-in on Valentine’s chocolate season, often hosting temporary pop-ups and limited-edition collections.

Tokyu Food Show, Shibuya

Best for: diverse selections of brands and sweets

Location: Shibuya Scramble Square 1F / B2 (Find it on Google Maps)

Stores include: H!P Chocolate, Lindt, nel Craft Chocolate Tokyo

Website: tokyu-dept.co.jp/valentinesday

Shinjuku Isetan

Best for: Refined, high-end chocolate and desserts

Stores include: Pierre Hermé Paris, bubo Barcelona, Pomology

Location: Shinjuku Isetan B1 (Find it on Google Maps)

Website: mistore.jp/shopping/feature/shops

