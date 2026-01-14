Best Date Spots in Tokyo 2026 Surprise your partner and discover all the city has to offer By Joshua Harvey and Jessie Carbutt

With Valentine’s Day around the corner, we’ve rounded up some of our favorite Tokyo date spots and ideas for you to check out with that special someone. A Swan Boat Ride Followed By Kichijoji’s Best Italian Pizza

Kichijoji’s Inokashira Park

Credit: RyanKing999

Considered one of the most romantic spots in the city, couples have long flocked here to take a spin in the charming swan boats that dot Inokashira’s central pond. But how does one make a date memorable? Might we recommend: a van down by the river? No, really. Garage 50 (less a garage and more just a vintage VW van) is a weird, wonderful joint that serves up delicious personal pizzas for just ¥600. The makeshift pizza oven is located right in the vehicle itself. It’s also only a few blocks away from Inokashira, which makes it the perfect pitstop for grabbing takeout before heading to the park for a picturesque picnic.

Garage 50

$

1-23-5 Kichijoji Honcho, Musashino-ku

4 min. walk from Kichijoji Station

Good Coffee, Cute Pastries, and Puppy Walking Through Yoyogi Park

Three words: coffee, pastries, puppies. DOG HEART, located next to Yoyogi Park, offers a grand solution to this perennial longing: rentable pups! Yes, for a small fee, you can rent a pooch and take it for a stroll through Yoyogi Park. They even provide all the necessary equipment like a leash, water, snacks and a doggy bag, so all you have to do is focus on making memories. Of course, for all its cuteness, this date is not complete without a meal. Once you pick up your pup, head to 365 Days. The coffee and pastries at this cafe are delicious, elegant, and endlessly Instagrammable.

DOG HEART from アクアマリン

1-45-2 Tomigaya, Shibuya

3 min. walk from Yoyogi Koen Station

dog-heart.ico.bz

365 Days

$$

1-2-8 Tomigaya, Shibuya

1 min. walk from Yoyogi Koen

Instagram: @ultrakitchen.ltd

Step Back in Time To Showa Shibuya For Cozy Drinks

Bar Piano

If the rigors of the modern world have made dating feel stale, try stepping back in time. In the heart of Shibuya, the busiest ward in the world’s largest city, there is silence. Nonbei Yokocho is a cramped, creaking alleyway that has seen a lot and survived it all. Unsurprisingly, this Showa-era darling has become a famous photo spot for tourists and locals alike. The photos are nice, especially for a date night, but it’s on peaceful evenings that Nonbei becomes a time machine. Walking the alley and poking your head into the various bars that line the street, it’s suddenly the 1950s. It’s a magical experience. For a true escape, head for Bar Piano, an indecipherable lounge painted red with the dim glow of colored bulbs. Have drinks upstairs, meet fellow bar tenants, and leave yourself truly wondering where and when you are.

Bar Piano

$$

1-25-10 Shibuya, Shibuya-ku

3 min. walk from Shibuya Station

Instagram: @barpiano.tokyo

Escape The Crowds For An Aquarium Visit, Ferris Wheel Ride, Ocean Views and Relaxed Hookah in Kasai

New Aladdin

One train stop away from Tokyo Disneyland, you’ll find Kasai-Rinkai Koen, home to Tokyo Sea Life Park and Japan’s tallest Ferris wheel. Tokyo Sea Life Park is a cheap, fascinating, and relatively quiet aquarium compared to others in the capital, making it an optimal date excursion. Sharks, rays, schooling tuna, a kelp forest, and even a penguin exhibit can all be found underneath the dome of this exemplary marine museum. In addition to the sea life, Kasai-Rinkai boasts the Diamond and Flower Ferris Wheel which, on clear days, holds one of the best views of Mt. Fuji in all of Tokyo. After a day of exploring, stroll by the coastline then hop a bus to Kasai and grab doner kebabs at New Aladdin, a low-profile hookah lounge with a big drink menu and even bigger personality.

Tokyo Sea Life Park

6-2-3 Rinkaicho, Edogawa

6 min. walk from Kasai-Rinkai-Koen Station

tokyo-zoo.net

New Aladdin

$

3-30-13, Nakakasai, Edogawa City

5 min. walk from Kasai Station new-aladdin.business.site

Credit: 有賀正博 Ariga Masahiro

Showa Kinen Park Bike Date and Picnic, Mt. Fuji Sunset Views From the Dragonfly Bar



This is the opposite of a cramped city date. Rent bicycles and explore this sprawling national park filled with flower fields, lakeside viewpoints, rowing boats and seasonal scenery that somehow always feels cinematic. The plum blossoms bloom in February, so tell your date to wear something cute for their photo shoot. Bring a surprise picnic and a sheet and find a nice spot on the wide open lawns. Showa Kinen is one of the best “let’s wander and talk for hours” dates in Tokyo. As it gets chilly, head to the nearby Green Springs to see the sunset and Mt. Fuji views at the Dragonfly Bar, located at the top of the dramatic waterfall steps.

Credit: SAUNA OOO TOKYO（サウナ オー トーキョー）



Low-Key Private Finnish Sauna Followed By Homemade Buttermilk Pancakes in Nohonbashi



There’s something quietly intimate about a date where you don’t need huge plans, fancy restaurants or entertainment — just time together. Instead of the usual onsen experience, try something a little more romantic with a Finnish-style private sauna, where the two of you can unwind side-by-side, steam away the stress of the city, and just exist together in that relaxed calm that only comes after real rest. When you finally emerge blissed-out and rosy-cheeked, keep the cozy mood going with a gentle stroll a block away to Flapjack’s Breakfast and Lunch, where fluffy buttermilk pancakes and comforting brunch plates make for the sweetest, low-key ending to the date. If the mood is still good, take a stroll along the Sumida River and see where the day takes you next.

OOO Sauna

Flapjack’s Breakfast and Lunch

Make Custom Jewelry Together

Credit: Louise Hunter

Make Rings And Memories Together in Sangenjaya

If you’ve been dating for a while and want something more meaningful the usual dinner-and-a-movie, try making jewelry together. MITUBACI TOKYO offers hands-on workshops guided by veteran artisans, letting couples design and forge everything from elegant matching rings to anniversary bands, bangles and keepsake pieces. Unlike many studios, MITUBACI uses a traditional forging method called Tanzou, which strengthens the metal, creating pieces built to last just like the memory attached to them. They also have English classes. Workshops are intimate, calm and surprisingly emotional. You’ll saw, hammer, polish and shape your designs side-by-side. You can finish and take your rings home the same day.

