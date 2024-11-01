November 1, 2024
Pokémon Meets Japanese Artistry at Azabudai Hills Gallery
Pokémon × Craft Exhibition — Discovering Beauty and Techniques
Ever wondered what happens when the world of Pokémon collides with centuries-old Japanese craft traditions? At the “Pokémon × Crafts Exhibition – The Marvel of Art and Techniques,” launching November 1, 2024, at Azabudai Hills Gallery, explore this imaginative crossover firsthand.
Running until February 2, 2025, the exhibit reimagines beloved Pokémon characters through intricate techniques in Japanese arts, offering fans and art lovers a fresh perspective on both worlds.
Artistry in Action: Exclusive Events
The exhibit includes ticketed experiences—from tea ceremonies to artist talks and an appearance by kimono-clad Pikachu—all tailored to deepen appreciation for Japanese culture and artistry.
Tea Ceremony Experience
Get a taste of Japanese tea culture with a ceremonial experience hosted by Wa no Gakko, a nonprofit group focused on preserving traditional arts. Sip on matcha paired with seasonal sweets crafted by Kyoto’s famed Shichijo Kanshundo, each confection inspired by different Pokémon characters. This unique gathering brings tea and art together for a reflection on Japanese heritage.
- Dates: Nov. 16, Nov. 24, Dec. 15, 2024
- Location: Azabudai Hills Gallery Café
- Ticket Prices: Adults ¥3,500; Youth (4–18 years) ¥2,200
Artist Talks with Masters of Japanese Craft
Hear directly from the creators behind some of the exhibit’s standout pieces, including Living National Treasure Katsura Morihito and master craftsman Yoshida Taiichiro. Moderated by National Crafts Museum Director Karasawa Masahiro, the discussion will dive deep into the inspiration and techniques behind works like Katsura’s Obidome Umbreon and Yoshida’s Jolteon. It’s an unmissable event for anyone interested in the intersection of traditional and contemporary art.
- Date: Dec. 3, 2024
- Location: Azabudai Hills Gallery Café
- Ticket Prices: Adults ¥3,000; Youth (4–18 years) ¥2,000
Kimono-Clad Pikachu Greetings
In a unique twist on fan interactions, Pikachu will greet guests dressed in a traditional kimono featuring the Koji Tsunagi, a classic Japanese pattern. This free photo opportunity, accessible through a lottery system, offers fans a one-of-a-kind memory with their favorite character.
- Dates: Nov. 9, Dec. 7, Dec. 8, 2024
- Location: Near Azabudai Hills Gallery
- Registration: Free (via lottery)
Culinary Connections: Kissa Pokémon × Crafts Café
The exhibition’s exclusive café brings Pokémon-inspired dishes with a Japanese twist. The café’s menu is split into two distinct parts, offering a fresh lineup of themed dishes and drinks.
- Menu Highlights
- Croque Monsieur (¥1,780) – A classic French sandwich with a Japanese twist, served with a Pokémon-themed paper liner inspired by the Koji Tsunagi pattern.
- Five-Ingredient Chirashi Sushi (¥1,780) – A visually stunning sushi bowl that celebrates Japanese simplicity, crafted to reflect the artistry of the exhibition.
- Pikachu Waffle Parfait (¥1,680) – Inspired by artist Kuwata Takuro’s Cup (Pikachu), this sweet parfait combines Japanese flavors with layers of sweet potato pudding, candied chestnuts, and Mont Blanc cream.
- Ho-Oh and Lugia Black Sesame Latte (¥1,210) – This latte, inspired by Katsura’s Kougo Ho-Oh and Kougo Lugia, is a decorative treat topped with gold and silver dragees.
Guests ordering from the café’s menu will receive an exclusive A3 placemat featuring select artworks from the exhibit, making for a memorable keepsake.
Plan Your Visit
- Exhibition Dates: Nov. 1, 2024 – Feb. 2, 2025
- First Phase: Nov. 1 – Dec. 25, 2024
- Second Phase: Dec. 26, 2024 – Feb. 2, 2025
- Admission Hours:
- Monday – Thursday, Sundays: 10 am – 7 pm (last entry 6:30 pm)
- Fridays, Saturdays, holidays: 10 am – 8 pm (last entry 7:30 pm)
The “Pokémon × Crafts Exhibition” offers something refreshing for art enthusiasts and fans alike. For tickets, schedules, and more, visit the official website.
