Pokémon Meets Japanese Artistry at Azabudai Hills Gallery Pokémon × Craft Exhibition — Discovering Beauty and Techniques By Jessie Carbutt

Ever wondered what happens when the world of Pokémon collides with centuries-old Japanese craft traditions? At the “Pokémon × Crafts Exhibition – The Marvel of Art and Techniques,” launching November 1, 2024, at Azabudai Hills Gallery, explore this imaginative crossover firsthand.

Running until February 2, 2025, the exhibit reimagines beloved Pokémon characters through intricate techniques in Japanese arts, offering fans and art lovers a fresh perspective on both worlds.

Artistry in Action: Exclusive Events

The exhibit includes ticketed experiences—from tea ceremonies to artist talks and an appearance by kimono-clad Pikachu—all tailored to deepen appreciation for Japanese culture and artistry.

Tea Ceremony Experience

Get a taste of Japanese tea culture with a ceremonial experience hosted by Wa no Gakko, a nonprofit group focused on preserving traditional arts. Sip on matcha paired with seasonal sweets crafted by Kyoto’s famed Shichijo Kanshundo, each confection inspired by different Pokémon characters. This unique gathering brings tea and art together for a reflection on Japanese heritage.

Dates: Nov. 16, Nov. 24, Dec. 15, 2024

Nov. 16, Nov. 24, Dec. 15, 2024 Location: Azabudai Hills Gallery Café

Azabudai Hills Gallery Café Ticket Prices: Adults ¥3,500; Youth (4–18 years) ¥2,200

Artist Talks with Masters of Japanese Craft

Hear directly from the creators behind some of the exhibit’s standout pieces, including Living National Treasure Katsura Morihito and master craftsman Yoshida Taiichiro. Moderated by National Crafts Museum Director Karasawa Masahiro, the discussion will dive deep into the inspiration and techniques behind works like Katsura’s Obidome Umbreon and Yoshida’s Jolteon. It’s an unmissable event for anyone interested in the intersection of traditional and contemporary art.

Date: Dec. 3, 2024

Dec. 3, 2024 Location: Azabudai Hills Gallery Café

Azabudai Hills Gallery Café Ticket Prices: Adults ¥3,000; Youth (4–18 years) ¥2,000

Kimono-Clad Pikachu Greetings

In a unique twist on fan interactions, Pikachu will greet guests dressed in a traditional kimono featuring the Koji Tsunagi, a classic Japanese pattern. This free photo opportunity, accessible through a lottery system, offers fans a one-of-a-kind memory with their favorite character.

Dates: Nov. 9, Dec. 7, Dec. 8, 2024

Nov. 9, Dec. 7, Dec. 8, 2024 Location: Near Azabudai Hills Gallery

Near Azabudai Hills Gallery Registration: Free (via lottery)

Culinary Connections: Kissa Pokémon × Crafts Café

The exhibition’s exclusive café brings Pokémon-inspired dishes with a Japanese twist. The café’s menu is split into two distinct parts, offering a fresh lineup of themed dishes and drinks.

Menu Highlights Croque Monsieur (¥1,780) – A classic French sandwich with a Japanese twist, served with a Pokémon-themed paper liner inspired by the Koji Tsunagi pattern. Five-Ingredient Chirashi Sushi (¥1,780) – A visually stunning sushi bowl that celebrates Japanese simplicity, crafted to reflect the artistry of the exhibition. Pikachu Waffle Parfait (¥1,680) – Inspired by artist Kuwata Takuro’s Cup (Pikachu), this sweet parfait combines Japanese flavors with layers of sweet potato pudding, candied chestnuts, and Mont Blanc cream. Ho-Oh and Lugia Black Sesame Latte (¥1,210) – This latte, inspired by Katsura’s Kougo Ho-Oh and Kougo Lugia, is a decorative treat topped with gold and silver dragees.



Guests ordering from the café’s menu will receive an exclusive A3 placemat featuring select artworks from the exhibit, making for a memorable keepsake.

Plan Your Visit

Exhibition Dates: Nov. 1, 2024 – Feb. 2, 2025 First Phase: Nov. 1 – Dec. 25, 2024 Second Phase: Dec. 26, 2024 – Feb. 2, 2025

Nov. 1, 2024 – Feb. 2, 2025 Admission Hours: Monday – Thursday, Sundays: 10 am – 7 pm (last entry 6:30 pm) Fridays, Saturdays, holidays: 10 am – 8 pm (last entry 7:30 pm)



The “Pokémon × Crafts Exhibition” offers something refreshing for art enthusiasts and fans alike. For tickets, schedules, and more, visit the official website.

Love art? Check out our other articles on galleries and artists in Tokyo!