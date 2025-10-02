Halloween Afternoon Tea in Tokyo 2025 Celebrate Halloween with Tokyo's sweetest treats By Metropolis

Experience Halloween Afternoon Tea in Tokyo with the city’s sophisticated approach to this festive season. Indulge in gourmet afternoon teas at luxury hotels or dine at the Vampire Café in Ginza. If Tokyo’s wild, late-night Halloween parties aren’t your scene, this guide offers a more relaxed way to enjoy Halloween in Tokyo.

Halloween Afternoon Tea in Tokyo at Hotel New Otani

Photo credit: New Otani Co., Ltd.

Five-star Hotel New Otani Makuhari is offering a limited-time Halloween Afternoon Tea Set this year. Seasonal sweets include black chestnut shortcake, Mont Blanc, pistachio monster macarons, and the signature melon shortcake.



Available until October 31, with options for a 120-minute seating at ¥6,600 or a 150-minute window seat experience at ¥7,150.



newotani.co.jp

Grand Hyatt Tokyo Halloween Noir Afternoon Tea

Photo credit: 2025 Hyatt Corporation

Grand Hyatt Tokyo’s The French Kitchen presents a Halloween-themed Afternoon Tea in 2025. Expect spooky creations like jet-black pumpkin burgers, coffin-shaped sandwiches, “eyeball” mousse, ghost macarons, and more.



Available until October 31. Prices start at ¥7,150 and ¥8,800 if you want a glass of champagne. Seating is limited to 120 minutes on weekdays and 90 minutes on weekends.



tokyo.grand.hyatt.co.jp

Halloween at The Vampire Café Ginza

Photo credit: The Vampire Café

The Vampire Café in Ginza evokes the atmosphere of a modern vampire mansion. Dine on Italian-inspired cuisine and signature cocktails amid coffins, chandeliers and dramatic décor. For the spooky season, opt for the Vampire’s Halloween Night Afternoon Tea Plan, priced at ¥5,500.

Available until November 4.

tabelog.com

Halloween Afternoon Tea at InterContinental Tokyo Bay

Photo credit: InterContinental Tokyo Bay

Discover “The Peter Rabbit Potluck Halloween Afternoon Tea” that transforms characters from “The Tale of Peter Rabbit” into whimsical and spooky treats. Inspired by the beloved Peter Rabbit series, the menu includes treats such as Coffee and Chestnut Eton Mess with a blue macaron.



Available until October 31. Priced at ¥7,260 per person.



interconti-tokyo.com

IL LUPINO PRIME Halloween Afternoon Tea

Photo credit: IL LUPINO

Savor autumn flavors at IL LUPINO PRIME with a Halloween Afternoon Tea that blends playful jack-o’-lantern and ghost-themed sweets with savory bites like open-faced sandwiches and a premium beef hamburger. A seasonal pumpkin cocktail rounds out the menu. Guests can enjoy the chic terrace—pet-friendly and stylish—or the elegant indoor dining space.



The course costs ¥7,091 on weekdays and ¥8,000 on weekends. Reservations are required.



tablecheck.com



