♥Love ¥Money ♣Luck

ARIES

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

This week is a blank slate. Just kidding! Patterns set in motion come to fruition. The ‘Pink’ Full Moon is one of balance. Opposite Aries, it brings relationships to a rolling boil. It also connects with Easter. Spiritually, there is rebirth. Seasonally, it’s all about blossoms. Baby bunnies and easter baskets may blissfully arrive. The Sun transits to warm up your income.

TAURUS

April 19 – May 19

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Have you always done things a certain way, but now the format is changing? Temptation towards repetition may not be an option. Learning curves can be frustrating. The ‘Pink’ Full Moon makes sure you are rewarded. Find the most blossomy place to stroll or have a picnic. Easter brings its own elegance. The Sun transits to your sign. Happy Birthday, Taurus!

GEMINI

May 20 – June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

This week you’re in love. It may be romantic, or a new creative pursuit. You can see joy in your children’s eyes, or view spring’s blossoming gifts. The Full ‘Pink’ Moon in your solar fifth house expands feelings. With Easter comes the sense that something deep is renewed. The Sun transits to your sector of dreams. Watch them arrive with the warmth of your heart.

CANCER

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Finally, a week to call your own. The Sun cruises across the top of your chart. Your leadership skills are at their height. Career receives warmth and recognition. The Full ‘Pink’ Moon expands its focus on your home. You can soothe your senses with Easter’s frolics. Then the Sun transits to bring friends closer. Groups may feel like a family – one who shares your interests.

LEO

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Let yourself luxuriate. You can soak in your own renewal of spirit. The ‘Pink’ Full Moon adds to the feeling of immersion. Easter has its own quiet qualities. Sparkles on colorful eggs add temptation to swirls on bunny cakes. The Sun transits to enhance recognition as it strengthens your career. It’s there to add a stable flow, appreciating what you put into it.

VIRGO

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

The ‘Pink’ Full Moon is also known as the Moon of Red Grass Appearing. This has a double effect as it connects with Easter. Motivated by marzipan chicks and chocolate eggs? Whether you help little ones find them in a garden, or video their adventure, the excitement of discovery brings memories worth keeping. The Sun transits to take a spiritual stance in your choices.

LIBRA

September 22 – October 22

♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You are the sign others look to for inspiration. You may not know this, as Libra of the Scales is often found balancing energies as they fly in all directions. The ‘Pink’ Full Moon is for you. It’s in your sign. Escaping from the mundane? Go for it. Fill your senses with all things charming and delightful. Easter may have a renewing effect. The Sun transits for partnership sharing.

SCORPIO

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Romance is big for Scorpios this week. Mars, the sexy warrior, enters your solar fifth house. It’s your turn to create something for the sheer pleasure of it. The ‘Pink’ Full Moon illuminates dreams, which you can then mold to your liking. The Easter décor of bunnies and eggs offers edible art. The Sun transits to your sector of long-term commitment. Consider it done.

SAGITTARIUS

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Stuck in a rut? The ‘Pink’ Full Moon won’t let you stay there. It’s time to fill your senses with spring’s rush of pastel colors. It doesn’t have to be anyone else’s idea of beauty. Find what attracts and lifts you. Easter brings a hush of quiet before baskets of chocolate bunnies kick in. Friendly teamwork comes into play as the Sun transits, adding heart to your work.

CAPRICORN

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

As hard as you work, part of you may take a step back to review. The Full ‘Pink’ Moon is in your career sector. It reflects the light of consciousness where you wish it to be. It also adds an excellent glow. This happens as Easter occurs. Drink in the beauty of morning light with your tea or meditation. The Sun transits to shore up your creative pursuits – including romance.

AQUARIUS

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Your ability to sense what’s beyond brings gifts to those needing expertise. The ‘Pink’ Full Moon reveals a glow you deserve to bathe in. Vesta, Saturn, and Juno in Aquarius assist in your dreams and efforts, though you may feel they’re not happening soon enough. Easter may bring you marshmallow bunnies and chicks. The Sun offers you a position of strength at home.

PISCES

February 18 – March 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

What gives you your awareness of self? Is it the ‘Pink’ Full Moon, bringing beauty back to your realm? Is it the timing of Easter, a focus for spring and renewal? Do you sense the Sun’s movement into your solar third house of connections? You may broach ideas that are confident and self-assured. Whatever you feel, now begins a balance that soothes you this week.