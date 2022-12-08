♥ Love ¥ Money ♣ Luck

Horoscope Dec 9 – Dec 15

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Sun sextiles Saturn. From your house of friendships comes a way to create what you need. Saturn deals with time and how to frame things so they last. Communication holds a karmic thread at the moment. Mercury trines the Moon’s North Node. This assisting alignment is a star-based energy working behind the scenes. It may feel new and weird, but it works.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

You won’t have to jump through many hoops. The holidays will reach out to you. Dreams from the past are morphing and healing. It’s fun to have something to look forward to. Friends rally around, whatever you are going through and choose to do. Your career gets a boost. Saturn sextiles Venus to see that you are well-placed at work, and within a relationship.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Geminis are the quick thinkers of the zodiac. You can talk and dance circles as others attempt to take it all in. If you feel reduced by circumstance to a few words, don’t worry. You’ll get your chance for a soliloquy. In the meantime, there’s plenty of planetary activity for you. The Sun in your partnership sector sextiles Saturn. It’s a heartfelt holiday approach to life with a future.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Cancers have a way of knowing what is really happening. You can take the spiritual meaning of an event and bring it down to earth. This week, the star line-up makes you. Do not underestimate how much your caring is appreciated. Vesta, Juno, Neptune and Jupiter expand your ability to see through the veil. The Sun sextiles Saturn to arrange a happy holiday.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Romance, a pet project, or time with children is well spent. Pallas Athene and Dark Moon Lilith unwrap the best of your unique and creative talents. As the holidays approach, the Sun sextiles Saturn. This helps make connections last. To round out your schedule, undoubtedly full, Mercury is in your sector of work and volunteer efforts. The Moon’s North Node brings a karmic win.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

If you are single and overscheduled at work, you may wonder how your social life can come together. In a relationship? They may fill every moment you have. Your house of long-term relationships opposes Virgo. Vesta, Juno, Neptune, and Jupiter are there. They flow to share every level. The Sun sextiles Saturn. Home and work support your needs and calendar.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

While your birthday is past, the stars still treat you as special. The Sun has the power to warm hearts. It makes an assisting gesture in alignment with Saturn. Follow your instincts as to whom to trust. A conversation can blossom even in a chilly season. You’ll be sorry if you don’t give yourself a chance. You may have to bob and weave to keep your home life on track.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You may not choose to be on hyperdrive, but circumstances could force you. Have you experienced one shock after another? Uranus is opposite your sign. It shakes things up. Partners can be erratic. Business agreements need your x-ray vision. The Sun sextile Saturn aspect is beneficial. It warms your finances and stabilizes life at home. Choices you make work well.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

The Sun is in your sign. Happy Birthday! Venus is in Sagittarius, too. You’re blessed by the goddess who governs love and money. This doesn’t mean each moment is easy. Though she can be expensive, she has a way of taking care of you. The Sun sextiles Saturn. What is important to you, reflecting who you are, can be put into a long-lasting framework for success.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Sometimes you just need a pleasant interlude to turn your day around. Jupiter, Neptune, Juno, and Vesta move smoothly. Their motion is direct, enhancing conversations. Expect galactic natural forces to buoy you up. Mercury in Capricorn trines the North Node of the Moon. This is a positive karmic connection. Acknowledging your feelings juggling romance and family is key.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣

Saturn in your sign is grounding, at a time when so much is up in the air. The Sun starts your week with enthusiasm. Friends are still there. Venus and Mercury reward you with dreams that speak and soothe. What qualities does the Sun represent? It gives you light to warm your conscious thoughts. It sextiles Saturn in Aquarius. You can make an idea land safely here.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You know how busy you are. Jupiter is direct, but it’s still in your sign. It can bring you luck. Since it makes things bigger, one event may pivot into another. As the flow continues, you could intuit your next move. Neptune, Juno, and Vesta are in Pisces. You have backing even if on overwhelm. The Sun sextiles Saturn to bridge the gap between career and dreams.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani