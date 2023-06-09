♥ Love♥ ¥ Money¥ ♣ Luck♣

Horoscope June 9 – 16

March 20 – April 18

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Feel like you’re wondering about the same things? So many options, not sure what to choose? Pluto retrogrades back into your solar tenth house. It’s in your career sector and affects how you’re seen. If a question is on hold, you may revisit it. Mercury transits to get communications moving. It will help with information before making any decisions.

April 19 – May 19

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣

The crux of this week is a question. It won’t sit still, yet it’s hard to catch an answer. Changes cloud what you’d like to do. How do you choose your next step? There’s a movement in the cosmos that’s playing ‘catch up’. Pluto transits back to your sector of the law and spiritual awareness. Mercury moves to focus on finances. Details revealed bring another layer.

May 20– June 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

If you’re renovating, decorating, or removing things, you’ll get a bit of celestial help. Pluto retrogrades back to your sector of transformation. This affects what you receive from others, especially partners and large financial institutions. Ruler Mercury enters your sign. That’s not unusual this time of year, as the Sun is in Gemini. Happy Birthday! It’s your time to enjoy.

June 21 – July 21

♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Anything you want to change in a relationship? Thinking of staying out, or getting in? With the movement of the planets, there’s something to this. The planet of enormous transformation is retrograde. It moves to your sector of long-term commitments. What you thought you had figured out may bring another angle to consider. Mercury transits for better dreams.

July 22 – August 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Think you have work sorted, and you can focus on a relationship? This week’s celestial movements are a sigh of relief. Pluto recently moved to assess long-term commitments. Things change at a structural level. This week, Pluto retrogrades into your work arena. This brings you benefits. You can ensure you have what you need in your job. Partners support your interests.

August 23 – September 21

♥♥♥♥¥¥♣♣♣♣

Not letting yourself get away with a thing? Virgos can be very hard on themselves. This has a lot to do with your ability to see details where others sense a blur. Have you heard you can be a perfectionist? This aligns with your commitment to doing your best, getting it right, and being accurate. Pluto retrogrades back into your romance sector. A creative moment may line up for you.

September 22 – October 22

♥♥♥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣

You have a lot going on. Others may not see this, as you move without a ripple on the surface. This ties in with Pluto retrograde. It backs into your sector of home base this week. You may have thought things were sorted, but there’s more to complete. Jupiter enters your solar eighth house. Expect transformations to be seductive, whether you’re in a relationship, or not.

October 23 – November 21

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Pluto, the great planet of transformation, recently moved into your sector of home base. You may have considered changing things on a deep level. It may become forced on you. Now Pluto has retrograded back into your solar third house. There is time to talk, connect, and make your needs known. Mercury transits to communicate with partners and organizations who need to know.

November 22 – December 20

♥♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣

Finding yourself working in ways you never expected? Keeping things afloat? Pluto has moved into your solar third house. The focus is on connecting, which can make a Sagittarian famous. Expressing yourself, enjoying others, being vocal is also a fun pastime. This week Pluto retrogrades back into your sector of income. Be kind to yourself as you magnetize the money.

December 21 – January 18

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Looking for a way to get responsibilities behind you? Want to dive into some free time? You may have to accept short breaks in this week’s line-up. Pluto, who finally moved out of your sign, is moving back in. Does that sound like a familiar theme? It retrogrades to trim the edges off, so you can keep what’s important. Mercury transits to make work details clear as a bell.

January 19 – February 17

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣♣♣♣

Pluto, the great transformer, moved into your sign. It has a tendency to invert whatever has been planned, so you can see what is hiding underneath. You are able to see beyond the clouds, and probably enjoy the view. This week, Pluto retrogrades back into your house of dreams. This doesn’t mean you won’t receive what is expected. It’s a time for checking the creative gaps.

February 18-March 19

♥♥♥¥¥¥¥♣♣

Neptune is in your sign, which enhances your gifts and abilities. You are emotionally in tune. You may excel in music, water sports, and ghost gatherings. Saturn in your sign makes hard work turn into desired results. This week, Pluto retrogrades back to your house of friendships. This could be just what is needed to get back in touch. Reach out to those you sense are calling.

Illustrations by wynettaceasarani