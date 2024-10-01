What’s Happening in Tokyo in October? Therapy hikes, zazen meditation and jazz festivals—this October calls for self-care. By Anna Stevens and Jessie Carbutt

Autumn in Tokyo offers a range of activities for those seeking relaxation, adventure and cultural enrichment. As the temperature cools, explore the serene paths of Okutama forest or the many street festivals. Start your day with morning meditations and Zen practices. Read on for our editors’ top well-being events this October.

Okutama Forest Therapy

Okutama Town has five certified forest therapy roads. Designed for deep relaxation, this healing retreat begins with an optional blood pressure measurement at Okutama Station, which you can make a comparison to at the end of the day. Serene guided walks take you through the lush Hikawa Valley and Toke Trail. Practice Dr. Mikihiko Hattori’s “Okutama Forest Breathing Method,” which promotes well-being through breathing in forest-sourced phytoncides. Lunch is handmade bento, cookies and a selection of herbal blend teas.

1740 Kawano, Okutama, Nishitama-gun

From ¥6,000

Dates vary

The Shinjuku Park Cinema Festival

Image: Shinjuku Convention & Visitors Bureau

The Shinjuku Park Cinema Festival offers free outdoor screenings from October 10 to October 12, featuring films like The Intouchables, Lion and The Shawshank Redemption. Enjoy food and drinks from various booths while watching the movies under the stars. The event will proceed in light rain, with cancellations announced for severe weather.

Shinjuku Central Park, 2-11 Nishi-Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Free

October 10-12

Morning Meditations at Kourin Temple

Kourin Temple, teaching Zen practices since 1668, offers daily meditation sessions at 7am. Affiliated with the Rinzai School of Buddhism, these 25-minute sessions introduce you to zazen, a form of seated meditation. Sessions are conducted in both Japanese and English and welcome all levels. Monks also offer shakyo (hand-copying sutras) and shabutsu (copying Buddha’s image) lessons from Tuesday to Friday, 10am to 12pm.

5-1-21 Hiroo, Shibuya-ku

Free (donations appreciated)

Daily at 7am

Tokyo Yamathon 2024

The 2024 Yamathon, a fundraising event benefiting the NPO Yokohama Children’s Hospice Project, challenges teams to walk or run through Tokyo, visiting 30 JR Yamanote stations. Participants start at the Tokia Building near Tokyo Station, setting off in 15-minute intervals between 7:30am and 9:15am. Teams of two to four can complete the full Yamathon or choose to finish early at Mejiro Station, with 100% of registration fees going to charity.

Start/finish: Tokyo TOKIA Building, 2-7-3 Marunouchi, Chiyoda-ku

¥14,000 (100% of donation will go to the charity partners)

October 19

The Sumida Street Jazz Festival

The Sumida Street Jazz Festival is an annual music event, showcasing a variety of jazz performances across outdoor stages and local venues. The 2024 festival will feature both established and up-and-coming musicians. This popular event celebrates the local music scene and attracts jazz enthusiasts and casual listeners from around the world. This year, 20 craft breweries will also participate, allowing attendees to enjoy a beer while listening to music.

Kinshi Park, 4 Chome-15-1 Kinshi, Sumida City

Free

October 19-20

Hokkaido Fair

The Hokkaido Fair, also known as Hokkai Shokudo, is a four-day festival celebrating the culinary delights of the northern prefecture. The event showcases Hokkaido’s renowned specialties, including its famous potatoes, dairy and seafood, drawing thousands of visitors each year. This year marks the 34th edition, with around 80 booths offering a wide range of delicious food, interactive exhibits and fun activities, including a lottery for Sapporo specialties.

Yoyogi Park, 2-1 Yoyogi Kamizonocho, Shibuya-ku

Free

October 3 – October 6

TELL’s Step-Up Challenge 2024

This nationwide campaign raises awareness for suicide prevention and mental health. In honor of the 21,837 individuals who lost their lives to suicide in Japan last year, participate in creative activities like walking, running, biking or painting. Whether individually or in teams, take action from anywhere in Japan by registering for a Step-Up Ticket and joining scheduled community walks. Alternatively, create your own event, competing for trophies and making a meaningful impact in mental health advocacy.

Locations vary

From ¥1,500

Until October 10

Setagaya Tamagawa Fireworks Festival

Setagaya’s largest fireworks festival will light up the skies over the Tama River near Futakotamagawa Station this October. Organizers moved the event from mid-August to mid-October due to past weather issues. The festival, themed “Joy – Fireworks that Bring Smiles to Setagaya,” takes place on October 5 and features about 6,000 fireworks from 6pm to 7pm, with activities starting at 3pm.

Futako Tamagawa Park, 1-16-1 Tamagawa, Setagaya-ku

Free

October 5