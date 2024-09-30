Editor’s Picks: The 5 Best Omakase in Tokyo 5 sushi spots you can't miss By Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

The growing buzz around omakase dining, combined with the flood of information available, has made choosing the perfect sushi experience in Tokyo an overwhelming task. As Tokyo-based editors at Metropolis Magazine, we’ve curated this list of four standout selections that truly capture the essence of Tokyo’s omakase scene.

Each of these picks offers a distinctive take on omakase, from the elegant eatery to the charming neighborhood spot. Trust these recommendations to guide you through Tokyo’s vibrant sushi landscape with confidence.

1. Sushi Ryo

Sushi Ryo brings a fresh take on Edo-style sushi, opened in 2020 by the young prodigy Ryo Sasaki at just 24 years old. The restaurant has swiftly earned acclaim from local diners, distinguishing itself in the fiercely competitive sushi scene of Ginza. With only 8 seats at its intimate counter, the setting is the epitome of luxury and exclusive omakase dining.

鮨 崚

・Website

・8−18−16 Ginza, Chuo-ku

2. Sushi Kano

Sushi Kano embodies the charm of a classic machizushi (neighborhood sushi shop) while showcasing exquisite techniques and top-quality ingredients. Despite its location in a residential area, it’s a favorite among Japanese celebrities, adding a touch of exclusivity to its inviting, warm atmosphere.

鮨かの

・Website

・4-25-7 Edogawa, Edogawa-ku

3. Gentle Sushi Bar

Tucked beneath an Italian restaurant in Omotesando, Gentle Sushi Bar offers an authentic omakase experience. Like its namesake, the eatery is based on the philosophy of creating a “gentle” and approachable sushi experience unlike that usually offered by the typical “rough” attitude of sushi chefs in a tense atmosphere. After dining, head upstairs to the beautiful full bar and terrace area for a refreshing cocktail!

ジェントル スシ バー

・Website

・5-47-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

4. Sushi Mizuno

Sushi Mizuno offers an intimate Edo-style sushi experience where precision and simplicity shine. The skilled chef crafts each piece using two types of red vinegar for shari (rice) to enhance the seasonal ingredients. Be sure to explore the selection of artisanal sake, perfectly paired to elevate the delicate flavors of the dishes, making your visit to Sushi Mizuno truly unforgettable.

鮨 みず乃

・Website

・6-18-12 Shirokane, Minato-ku

5. Sushi Shiina

Located in the historic Nihonbashi district, Sushi Shiina offers a dining experience that seamlessly blends Edo-style sushi with the refined art of kaiseki cuisine (a Japanese multi-course haute cuisine). Led by Chef Shingo Shiina, who brings extensive experience from both Kyoto and Tokyo, Sushi Shiina offers meticulously crafted dishes in an intimate setting that includes private rooms for a comfortable and private dining experience.

鮨 しいな

・Website

・1-9-19 Kajicho, Chiyoda-ku

If you enjoyed this article, you might also enjoy:

Kura Sushi’s New Vision for Ginza

This Kyoto Bar is a “Sound Forest” Filled with Ambient Music and Exotic Plants

Food Fantasies: Japanese Aphrodisiacs