Last week Metropolis attended the opening of Hyatt Centric Ginza – the Hyatt group’s new boutique hotel in the heart of the elegant Ginza district of the Japanese capital.

Tokyo already plays host to other Hyatt hotels namely Park Hyatt in Shinjuku and Grand Hyatt in Roppongi. Hyatt Centric Ginza, however, isn’t your orthodox hotel experience and sees a radical departure for the Hyatt organization in that guests are encouraged to go out and explore the city and nearby surroundings and further afield within the giant metropolis.

Located on Namiki-dori the latest addition to the Hyatt group is perfect for urban exploration and all the flâneurs and psychogeographers out there. Ginza has all the local color and vibrancy to satisfy any traveler with an abundance of retail locations, eateries and culture.

The hotel design plays tribute to its history as an internationally renowned newspaper publishing company and the 164 guestrooms and suites have everything a modern traveler needs including adaptable table, wi-fi, mini-fridge and TV. The space also hosts a fully equipped fitness center and an on-site dining option so guests can drink, eat and explore while staying in the center of all the action.

Due to its central location Hyatt Centric Ginza is only a hop, skip and jump from huge new retail space Ginza Six which comes complete with Yayoi Kusama installations or the glorious Kabuki-za theater venue or stunning Hama-Rikyu Gardens for some peace and quiet. Ginza is also only a short train journey to other hotspots such as Shibuya, Omotesando and Shinjuku.

If visitors feel like eating closer to home then NAMIKI667, the hotel’s signature restaurant, prides itself on offering a full sensory experience of taste and style. Cocotte recipes and other oven-based slow-cook specialties feature fresh Kanto-area produce and showcase its delicate rendering of complex flavors. Tables on the generous 100-square-meter (1,076-square-foot) terrace overlook the lane from which the restaurant takes its name. Additionally a private dining room seats up to 24 for more intimate gatherings.

The bar area also promises to make NAMIKI667 a sought-after venue for casual get-togethers with friends, families or that special someone.

Tokyo is a relative newcomer to smaller, more refined hotels. Compared to other cities it hasn’t really catered to travellers looking for more intimate hotel experiences so Hyatt Centric Ginza is a welcome addition for those wanting a bit of luxury and fun right in the center of the city.