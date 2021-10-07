“There’s an inside joke within the drag community here that if you dress up as a woman on Halloween, you will become a drag queen,” laughs Fukase. Despite Halloween in Shibuya seeming to exclusively be a horror for costume-clad university students and discarded cans of Chuu Hai, it’s a safe haven for anyone who is curious to dip their toes into drag culture’s eye-shimmery waters — just ask 2019-Fukase yourself. Many of his drag sisters also took their first step into the drag world this way, on the one evening that Japan seems to forget about its discrimination against and incertitude towards the drag community. “It’s a safe place to just dress up, go outside and no one will care,” says Fukase.

Despite his internet fame and nightlife stardom, Fukase lives his daily life in the most unconventional corners of Tokyo. He wakes up to film himself eating breakfast and chats to a camera lens for an hour. He then posts a "good morning, stan stans" selfie on Instagram before spending the afternoon edit- ing video content for his channel, worldofxtra, next Wednesday. Xtra takes over when the sun goes down as she pulls on her favorite look paired with winged liner and an equally dramatic attitude. Some people wear many hats in life, for Fukase, he's wearing all of them — and totally pulling it off. Follow worldofxtra on YouTube and Instagram

