In August iconic liquor brand Jaegermeister launched its #SAVETHENIGHT campaign as a means to reinvigorate Tokyo’s nightlife culture. The first collaboration culminated in a 5 minute documentary featuring members of Tokyo’s nightlife scene such as Licaxxx, MONKEY TIMERS and YUKIBEB as well as a limited run of shirts, totes and masks designed in conjunction with popular Nakameguro club solfa. This latest project is a collaboration with local tastemakers tokyovitamin featuring music video clips with hip hop artist MIYACHI as well as a collab between producer Stones Taro and artist Kaoruko. #SAVETHENIGHT is an ongoing campaign, keep an eye out for further collaborations in the coming months.