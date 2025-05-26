“Ruby-chan! Hai! Nani ga suki?” Trend Explained: What It Means and Where It’s From The sugary Japanese idol song that's got everyone asking, “Ruby-chan, what do you like?” By Arden Kreuzer

“Ruby-chan!”

“Hai!” (Yes!)

“Nani ga suki?” (What do you like?)

“Choco-minto yorimo anata.” (More than chocolate mint, I like you!)

If you’ve been anywhere near TikTok or Instagram lately, the “Ruby-chan” trend probably lives rent-free in your brain. It’s usually paired with a high-pitched voice, a too-cute wink or perky dance moves—all perfectly timed to the last sugary syllable of anata.

At first glance, it’s just another cutesy anime-style trend. But the clip comes from an actual song by a real idol group, and the way it’s gone global says a lot about how Japanese pop culture, especially idol and kawaii aesthetics, are evolving online.

Who Is AiScReam?

The sound comes from AiScReam, a relatively new Japanese idol unit whose entire concept is sweetness. Their name is a wordplay on “ai,” meaning love, “scream” and “ice cream,” and their visual branding leans heavily into pastel color palettes, anime and bubblegum energy.

The group had its live debut at the Love Live! Series Asia Tour in February 2025. The part that’s gone viral comes from a call-and-response section in one of the songs they performed, “AI SCREAM!.”

After Love Live!’s official TikTok account dropped a clip of that moment, the algorithm took it from there—over 10 million views in just a few days. It didn’t take long before parodies started flooding in: anime cosplayers, thirst-traps, car headlights mouthing the words and even Donald Trump and Elon Musk calling to each other: “Trump-chan! Musk-chan!.” You name it, someone’s made a version.

There’s something universal about the format. You don’t need to speak Japanese to get the joke. The setup is familiar—a question and an exaggeratedly sweet answer. The rhythm and tone do most of the work, and the final anata (“you”) lands like a mic drop.

Kawaii as Performance

This trend isn’t just about being cute—it’s about playing cute. And that’s a huge part of kawaii culture in Japan. Idol interactions are often scripted to feel spontaneous. They’re structured around emotional intimacy and fan service, designed to make fans feel special—like they’re the “you” in the lyric.

TikTok, in many ways, runs on that same kind of performance. You’re not just showing yourself—you’re performing a version of yourself for an audience. That’s likely why this particular trend has spread so easily. It’s not just a clip of an idol—it invites you to become one.

Why It Works Outside Japan, Too

Japanese idol culture has always had a dedicated international fan base, but short-form video apps have changed the game. A sound doesn’t need to be translated. It just needs to hit right.

It also taps into global ideas of “cute” that aren’t necessarily tied to language. Think Sanrio characters, gacha-pon miniatures and food-themed aesthetics. “Chocolate-mint” as a flavor isn’t just a sweet—it’s practically a personality in Japan. By saying “I like you more than choco-mint,” the speaker is making the highest of compliments, wrapped in a pastel pink bow.

And people get that, even outside Japan—or at least they feel it. So they lip-sync it, mimic it and remix it with their own versions of what kawaii means to them.

What It Says About Internet Trends

Every few months, TikTok latches onto a sound that transcends borders, and AiScReam’s “Ruby-chan” trend is one of those. It’s playful, easy to copy and weirdly intimate. It also reinforces a trend we’ve been seeing: the rise of niche Japanese subcultures going mainstream through meme-ification.

Like previous audio clips from anime or pop songs, this one bridges a language gap with tone, context and sheer charm. All while opening the door for more Japanese artists to get noticed, not because they’re targeting the West, but because the internet decided they’re fun.

And in a sea of ironic, self-aware content, sometimes what people want is just 5 seconds of pure, unfiltered sweetness.

English Translation of the “Ruby-chan” Trend

Ruby-chan!

Hai! (Yes?)

Nani ga suki? (What do you like?)

Choco-minto yorimo anata. (More than chocolate mint, I like you!)

Ayumu-chan!

Hai! (Yes?)

Nani ga suki? (What do you like?)

Sutoroberi fureiba yorimo anata. (More than strawberry flavor, I like you!)

Shiki-chan!

Hai! (Yes?)

Nani ga suki? (What do you like?)

Kukki endo kurimo yorimo anata. (More than cookies and cream, I like you!)

Minna! (Everyone!)

Hai! (Yes?)

Nani ga suki? (What do you like?)

Mochiron dai suki AiScReam! (Of course, I love AiScReam!)

