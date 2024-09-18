A Beginner’s Guide to Sento Etiquette in Japan A simple guide on how to use public sento By Arden Kreuzer

Looking for a beginner’s guide to sento? Many people are eager to learn this when they visit or move to Japan. In the West, visiting a spa is typically marketed as a luxury experience. But in Japan, it’s a way of life–a tradition rooted in healing, calming and cleansing.

Because of the abundance of volcanoes dotted across the archipelago, Japanese people have been soaking in natural hot spring water for thousands of years.

You might have encountered the terms “sento” and “onsen” before, but here’s the distinction–an onsen is a bathhouse with naturally heated mineral-rich water. In contrast, a sento uses regular tap water and can be found throughout cities.

Japanese sento and onsen have seen a huge comeback in recent years. Many have relaxed rules on tattoos, added saunas and cold plunges, expanded their services, and incorporated new technology like nano-bubble baths to draw in young people and international tourists to the age-old tradition.

Young people in Japan are increasingly using these local neighborhood spots as a space for socializing and cleansing—and also as a solution to rising rents and small apartments. Read more about this in our story Japan’s Surviving Sento.

Visiting a Japanese bathhouse can be somewhat nerve-wracking the first time because a few etiquette rules must be followed. Keep in mind that most sento do not have private rooms available and are separated between men and women. To make it super simple for first-timers, here’s a quick rundown on how to use Japanese bathing facilities.

A beginner’s guide to sento

1. Remove your shoes at the sento entrance and put them into the small shoe cubby.



2. Take the key from the cubby and bring it to the front desk.



3. Generally, there are two ticket choices: only bathing or bathing plus sauna. Sauna use is almost always an added charge to the regular bathing fee. Bring cash as some local places may not accept credit cards.



4. The receptionist will give you a wristband with a number on it. If you purchased the sauna option, it will usually include rental towels—one small and one large.



5. Enter the appropriate room; 女 for women and 男 for men. If in doubt, wait to see someone walk in first!



6. Find your key’s locker number and put all of your clothes in the locker (yes all, and no bathing suits!), including the big towel. Keep the small towel with you.



7. Enter the bathing area and find a seat at one of the shower areas. These are usually lined up along the wall or in rows. Wash your entire body and hair before entering the bath.



8. After you’re completely clean, rinse the area around you for the next person and make sure it’s free of soap suds. You are now ready to use the baths and sauna.



9. As you enter the sauna, use one of the mats outside the room and rinse it under the shower before and after use. After the sauna, rinse the sweat off your body in the shower before entering the cold bath.



10. If you go out into the locker room during your visit, be sure to rinse your feet before entering the baths again.



11. After bathing, you should dry off thoroughly before returning to the dressing room. Use your smaller towel to wipe off excess water while still in the bath area, so you don’t drip on the floors. Once you’re dry, you can use your larger towel to dry off completely in the dressing room.



12. Usually, there is around a two-hour limit to the facilities. When you are finished, return to the locker room, get dressed and dry your hair. Top tip: Bring a few ¥10 coins to use the blow dryer.



13. Return the wristband and towels at the reception and they will give you the key to your shoes.

Sento FAQs

How much does it cost to visit a sento?

The cost of visiting a sento usually ranges from around ¥400 to ¥500, depending on the location and facilities. Some sento offer extra amenities like saunas for an additional fee. Many sento also provide towels and soap for rent or purchase if you don’t bring your own.

Do I need to bring anything to a sento?

You can bring a small towel for washing and a larger towel for drying off but most sento provide them either at cost or free. If you purchase a sauna pass, a large towel is almost always included for free. Some sento also sell or rent towels and toiletries like soap, shampoo and conditioner if you don’t have your own. Be sure to bring cash, as many sento do not accept credit cards.

What are the basic rules when visiting a sento?

Before entering the communal bath, it’s essential to wash your body thoroughly at the shower stations. Make sure to sit down while washing and rinsing to avoid splashing others. It’s also important not to put your towel in the bath water; keep it on the side or on your head.

Can people with tattoos enter a sento?

Some sento in Japan still have a no-tattoo policy due to traditional associations with organized crime. However, many modern sento have started allowing tattooed bathers in the past few years. It’s best to check in advance or inquire at the sento.

Can families or couples bathe together at a sento?

In most sento, men and women bathe separately in gender-specific areas. However, some sento offer kashikiri baths (private family baths) for an additional fee, where families, couples or groups of friends can bathe together in privacy. Here’s a list of popular kashikiri baths.

Is it okay to speak with others inside the sento?

While light conversation is acceptable, sento are generally quiet spaces for relaxation. It’s polite to keep your voice low and avoid loud conversations or phone use. Many people come to unwind, so help maintain a peaceful atmosphere.

Can I bring my phone or camera into a sento?

For obvious privacy reasons, phones or cameras aren’t usually okay in the bathing area. Some sento may have designated areas where you can use your phone, such as the lobby, but always check the facility’s rules.

Can I wear a swimsuit in a sento?

No, you can’t wear swimsuits in a sento. It may feel uncomfortable for first-timers, but nudity is the norm in sento—no one will stare. If you prefer more privacy, some modern sento or spa-like facilities offer private bathing options. One place like this is Ten-Yu in Hakone.

Can I splash in a sento?

Save the splashing for the waterpark. It’s polite to avoid making a splash or causing a disturbance when entering, exiting and relaxing in the water. If you accidentally splash someone, they will be understanding if you apologize!

Can kids come to a sento?

Yes, kids can visit sento too. There are generally no strict age restrictions, but very young children or babies might need to wear swim diapers to prevent any hygiene issues. Young kids, around 6 or 7, can generally accompany their parent into either gender’s changing room. Some sento may have policies or guidelines regarding the minimum age for entry, especially in certain facilities or private areas like saunas.

