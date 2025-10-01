Japanese Halloween Costume Ideas for 2025 Draw inspiration from Japanese horror folktales By Tamaki Hoshi

Tired of the same old Halloween witches, vampires and zombies? Then draw inspiration from Japanese folklore. Its ghosts, spirits and yokai aren’t just creepy; they carry centuries of stories about passion, envy, trickery and fate.

Here are five costume ideas that draw from this eerie, fascinating tradition.

Lady Rokujo: Japan’s Vengeful Ghost

In The Tale of Genji, Lady Rokujo begins as a refined consort, but her unspoken jealousy transforms her into a restless spirit. Her ghost slips free to torment Genji’s lovers, even after death.

Costume Design

Capture her duality of a noble beauty and a vengeful ghost. Pair a hannya mask (symbol of jealous fury in Noh theater adaptations of the tale) with a flowing kimono or, for historical accuracy, the multi-layered junihitoe. Choose dark, elegant fabrics like black, silver or muted florals, with soft makeup and loose Heian-style hair.

DIY Tips

A plastic hannya mask and layered yukata work perfectly on a budget. Add a fan or incense pouch as subtle period-relevant props. Tie the look together with a chilling gesture: biting your own hair, an age-old symbol of suppressed rage.

Kappa: The Trickster Clown of the River

Where the West has clowns and jesters, Japan has the kappa—the green, beaked water-dwellers who prank swimmers, startle horses and sometimes lure children into rivers. Yet their politeness makes them oddly comic: bow to one, and it will bow back, spilling the water from its head-dish and losing its power.

Costume Design

Think reptilian jester. Start with green face paint and a cucumber prop—the kappa’s favorite snack. Level it up with a bald cap fitted with a cut-out “water dish,” a yellow beak prosthetic and either a green jumpsuit or mix-and-match green streetwear.

DIY Tips

For the signature kappa head, use a small paper or plastic bowl: paint it yellow for the “dish,” then glue or tape strips of green paper or felt around the rim to mimic shaggy hair.

Rokurokubi: A Shape-Shifter With a Twist

By day, the Rokurokubi looks like another maiden roaming the streets of Edo. By night, her neck stretches impossibly long, a secret that makes her both comic and terrifying in Edo-period tales.

Costume Design

For historical accuracy, opt for a komon or tsubosode kimono made of cotton or hemp that reflects the Rokurokubi’s social status as a lower- to middle-class woman in the Edo period. If you’re going for a more contemporary look, dark-toned yukatas also work well as substitutes. The color should be subdued, earthy shades like brown, indigo, or faded red, featuring subtle and repeating patterns. The long neck, either painted or prosthetic, should stand out in eerie contrast to the otherwise simple costume.

DIY Tips

For a party trick, make a prosthetic “neck” from a slinky or fabric tubing—one end secured in your hair, the other in the collar of your kimono—compressible for a dramatic reveal!

Tengu: The Dracula of Japanese Mountains

Like vampires, tengu embody both danger and allure. Once feared as demons who lured monks astray and possessed women, they later took on the role of mountain guardians. Their arrogance and vanity remain iconic in Japanese folklore and pop culture.

Costume Design

Go classic with traditional temple robes, or add a modern twist: pair a sharp suit or sleek dress with subtle black wings, crimson face paint and the tengu’s unmistakable long nose.

DIY Tips

Since tengu are masters of disguise, decide how dramatic you want to go. A simple version uses red-toned makeup and a thrifted pair of wings. For extra impact, add a tengu mask.

Zashiki Warashi: The Haunted Child Spirit

These childlike spirits live in old houses, bringing fortune if cherished and misfortune if neglected. A Zashiki Warashi’s eeriness lies in their innocence—half child, half ghost.

Costume Design

Go for uncanny nostalgia. A short kimono with red cords or a retro school uniform, paired with pale makeup and blunt-cut hair. Keep movements soft and quiet to heighten the uncanny effect, like a child just awoken from slumber.

DIY Tips

Add a doll, toy drum or paper balloons for props.

