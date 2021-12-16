On December 4, 2021, The Japanese Association for the Promotion of Latin America and the Caribbean (JAPOLAC) held a Christmas Charity Party to support the welfare activities for the Hyogo Latin Community, Dec. 4, 2021.

The Hyogo Latin Community was established in 2000 as a support group for Spanish-speaking people, in Kobe’s Nagata Ward. The group also publishes the monthly magazine, Latina-a, in Spanish to offer community information.

During the charity party welcoming remarks, Dr. Ritter Diaz, JAPOLAC representative director, expressed his gratitude to all participants who attended the party despite the pandemic, and explained the objectives, as well as the activities of the association.

The charity party consisted of over 160 participants, including the Ambassadors of Honduras, Ecuador, Cuba, Costa Rica, Dominican Republic, Panama, Haiti, the Chargé d’ Affairs of Peru, Bolivia, Nicaragua and the Minister Counselor of Mexico.

Also in attendance, H.E. Hector A. Palma, Ambassador of Honduras and President of the Group of Heads of Mission of Latin America and the Caribbean (GRULAC), delivered remarks on behalf of GRULAC, congratulating the Association for its efforts to promote exchanges between Japan and the region of Latin America and the Caribbean.

Other speakers at the charity event included Kiyoshi Ejima, Japanese Parliament Council member, and Takahiko Tanimura, Tokyo Metropolitan Assembly member, who both expressed their thankfulness for the invitation and wished continued success for JAPOLAC. Kiyoshi Kimura, Honorary Director of JAPOLAC, carried out the toast wishing for the health of the association and all attendants.