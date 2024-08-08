Write a Letter to Your Future Self at Jiyucho Kuramae Read, study, work, relax or write to the future at this Asakusa Café By Cassandra Lord

Credit: Courtesy of Jiyucho

Down an unassuming backstreet in Kuramae, you’ll find what looks like a bookstore… or perhaps it’s a café?

In fact, Jiyucho Kuramae is something else entirely.

Here, you can read with a cup of tea and just enjoy a quiet moment to yourself.

Or, you can take the time to write a postcard to your future self. Take the prompt cards and answer questions about the day, or write your own freehand message to the future you. Sip your tea as you think, then seal it with a luxurious wax seal, and walk away with calm contemplation.

Credit: Courtesy of Jiyucho

Jiyucho Asakusa

4 -11-2 Kuramae, Taito-ku

2 min. walk from Kuramae Station

jiyucho.tokyo/en

@jiyucho.tokyo