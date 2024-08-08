August 8, 2024
Write a Letter to Your Future Self at Jiyucho Kuramae
Read, study, work, relax or write to the future at this Asakusa Café
Down an unassuming backstreet in Kuramae, you’ll find what looks like a bookstore… or perhaps it’s a café?
In fact, Jiyucho Kuramae is something else entirely.
Here, you can read with a cup of tea and just enjoy a quiet moment to yourself.
Or, you can take the time to write a postcard to your future self. Take the prompt cards and answer questions about the day, or write your own freehand message to the future you. Sip your tea as you think, then seal it with a luxurious wax seal, and walk away with calm contemplation.
Jiyucho Asakusa
4 -11-2 Kuramae, Taito-ku
2 min. walk from Kuramae Station