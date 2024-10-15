Gucci Osteria Tokyo Dine at the house of Gucci in GInza for a theatrical evening of excellence By Jessie Carbutt and Joshua Harvey

To step into Gucci Osteria Tokyo is to arrive at the Emerald City. Verdant green walls, glass panels, and hypnotic tiling envelop the restaurant’s interior. They serve as an ever-present reminder that you’re in the House of Gucci. Both the bar menu and tasting courses, having garnered a Michelin star, are entertaining and intentional. It’s a blend of luxury with creativity in a way that feels uniquely Gucci.

Gucci Osteria Tokyo Menu Highlights

Whimsical dish names like “Charley Walks on Monte Fuji” and “What Does a Wagyu Dream?” play into the make-believe aesthetic of the place, offering a playful take on fine dining. However, the signature dish and the undisputed star of the meal is “A Parmigiana That Wants to Be a Ramen.” A spool of fresh pasta and tender eggplant cast into a sea of consommé, it’s a dish that doubles as a diplomat for the osteria’s eccentric vision.

Throughout the menu, Chef Antonio Iacoviello shares his vision of a modern Italian cuisine created from the heart. Alongside sous chef Hayao Watanabe, Iacoviello brings Italian gastronomic traditions and local Japanese ingredients together. The result is a theatrical dining experience, a flirtatious mixture of flavors.

The bar menu also deserves attention. The signature cocktail “Green Carpet” is a herbal concoction with hints of rosemary and basil. “Gucci Time,” a citrusy gin-based creation, complements the imaginative courses.

Intimate and Theatrical Dining

No detail has been spared, from the rich textures on the plate to the handpainted wooden flooring. Delicate china, plush sofas and crisp suits set the Gucci standard of quality.

The service, while formal, maintains a sense of whimsy, encouraging diners to immerse themselves in the experience. Every dish arrives with a backstory. The waitstaff share each tail with enthusiasm, making the meal feel like an intimate performance.

Of course, the dress code is smart casual. Refrain from wearing T-shirts, tank tops, shorts, and sandals. Match the sophistication of the restaurant by also removing your hat upon entering.

Gucci Osteria

6-6-12 Ginza, Chuo-ku

4 min. walk from Ginza Station

If you love fine dining, explore the latest trends in dining at locations created by premier fashion brands in our full guide.

Image Credit: Gucci Osteria Tokyo Official Menu ©