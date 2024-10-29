Kura Sushi Flagship Store to Open at the Osaka-Kansai Expo Where sustainability and innovation come together By Arden Kreuzer

Kura Sushi, the beloved conveyor belt sushi chain, is stepping up its game at the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025. Under the concept of “The Rotating Belt Unites the World,” this flagship store will feature a record-breaking 338 seats and a 135-meter-long conveyor belt—the longest in the company’s history. This Expo store is more than just a place to enjoy sushi; it’s where innovation, sustainability and fun come together.

Bringing People Together Through Sushi

Kura Sushi has always been about creating unique dining experiences, and the Osaka-Kansai Expo flagship store takes this to the next level. The bold interior design reflects Kura Sushi’s commitment to fusing traditional Japanese elements with modern aesthetics.

Japanese-modern motifs, such as white wood tables and tatami seats, fill the dining area. A striking graphic of a rotating sushi belt and plates on the ceiling complements these elements. This engaging and visually stunning environment encourages guests to enjoy their meal in an atmosphere that’s as dynamic and vibrant as the food itself.

But it’s not just about looks. Visitors can enjoy both classic sushi and new dishes inspired by global flavors. The goal is simple: to unite people through food.

Kura Sushi collaborates with embassies across Japan to create menus that highlight the unique flavors and cultures of different countries. By serving these dishes to guests from around the world, they bring the concept of “The Rotating Belt Unites the World” to life.

A New Era of Sustainable Sushi

Sustainability is at the core of the Osaka-Kansai Expo 2025 store. Kura Sushi has been collaborating with fishermen to create “sush-tainable” menus that feature underutilized fish and ensure the long-term availability of marine resources.

The company’s “One-Ship Buy” program involves direct transactions with approximately 120 fishing ports and cooperatives across Japan. This initiative means purchasing entire catches from fixed-net fisheries at a consistent price, regardless of market value. This provides fishermen with a stable income and Kura Sushi with a steady supply of diverse fish species that are often overlooked in the market.

As a result, Kura Sushi can introduce exciting new dishes while supporting the fishing industry’s sustainability. You’ll find items like mahi-mahi (dolphinfish) and bora (mullet) on the menu—delicious yet underutilized fish.

Kura Sushi’s commitment to sustainable practices extends to the store design as well. The exterior of the Osaka-Kansai Expo flagship store uses more than 336,000 discarded ark clam shells, and artificial-substance-free plaster made from seaweed glue. These elements contribute to a beautiful, eco-friendly structure that sets a new standard for sustainable restaurant design.

Kura Sushi at the Forefront of Innovation

Kura Sushi’s Flagship store at the Osaka-Kansai Expo store is more than just a place to eat–it’s a platform for showcasing the evolution of conveyor belt sushi. For over 50 years, Kura Sushi has been at the forefront of the industry’s transformation. With its menu inspired by world flavors, the store aims to redefine what people expect from conveyor belt sushi.

Curious for more? Check out Kura Sushi’s official website or read about Kura Sushi’s new flagship store in Ginza, Tokyo.