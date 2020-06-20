Japan’s multi-entertainment group Tokyo Dream Girl proudly announces Japanese singer LiLi’s debut single “INVISIBLE.”

The song is produced by VIRG and features Grammy Award-winning artist Fatman Scoop, as well as rising American rapper DreamDoll. “It was such an honor to work with someone like [Fatman Scoop], who won a Grammy and pursues the world’s highest standards,” LiLi tells Metropolis of the recording process. “Becoming a singer was always my dream since I was a kid and it finally came true by collaborating with such incredible talents. Every moment was so exciting and there was a lot to learn.”

During the COVID-19 pandemic, LiLi has delivered uplifting beats for those forced to stay home. The song boasts various different elements: DreamDoll’s cool rap, Fatman Scoop’s renowned raw voice and LiLi’s singing. “I hope a lot of people dance to this song,” LiLi says.

For this release, Japan’s dance-music entertainment label DME WORLD and LINE RECORDS launched an entertainment project, UPLOAD, aiming to build a bridge between Japan and the world to showcase the country’s new talents. Dancers and choreographers can now audition for a chance to appear in the official music video for “INVISIBLE.” Winners will also receive a cash prize and UPLOAD will cover all travel expenses. Apply at uploadworldwide.com/audition.

Listen to “INVISIBLE”: music.line.me

Website: tokyodreamgirls.com

Instagram: lili.tokyodreamgirl