WFH and Other Playlists to Power Your Day

Working from home and finding it difficult to stay focused? Or just feeling cooped up and blue as you follow the Tokyo government’s advice to stay home as much as you can?

As the coronavirus continues to affect the capital, many employees in Japan are having to adjust to more flexible hours and working from home. According to Fortune, “Bic Camera, one of the country’s largest electronics stores, said it saw a 20% increase in laptop sales in February, as inquiries around remote working surged.”

Tokyo Governor Yuriko Koike has been urging residents to stay indoors at weekends and many large stores, venues and restaurants have temporarily closed their doors. In response, Tokyoites have turned to everything from indoor hanami (cherry blossom viewing picnics) to the new phenomenon of “Zoom nomikai” (online drinking parties) in attempts to keep safe, healthy and amused.

To help with your indoor struggles, we’ve compiled a list of playlists to keep you focused as you work and upbeat as you spend your free time indoors:

1. #WFH Playlist

Finding it hard to concentrate on your work or studies when you’re temptingly close to the snacks in your fridge and Netflix on your TV? Check out our work from home playlist to keep you on track.

2. new spring new me 🌸

As the financial year starts anew and the academic term begins in Japan, this playlist is all about embracing the “new you” and those fresh spring vibes.

3. Coronavirus Quarantine Party Covid-19 2020

With everything from “U Can’t Touch This” by MC Hammer to “Toxic” by Britney Spears, this playlist — if nothing else — will at least make you laugh with its tongue-in-cheek references to the coronavirus.

4. End of the World Ft. Coronavirus

Admittedly, this one is a bit defeatist, but still worth a listen if you’re bored at home.

5. Studio Ghibli Lofi

If all the coronavirus talk is stressing you out, this Studio Ghibli Lofi playlist is a great escape.



6. Tokyo Dreaming



A chilled-out, atmospheric collection of lofi tunes compiled by The Jazz Hop Cafe. Tokyo Dreaming immerses listeners in the vibes of Japan’s capital, starting with “Keikyu Beat” by Taiyo Ky and Phoebe Lee.

7. DJ SARASA and Brooklyn Terry’s party, SpeakeasyTYO, moves to the cloud

Usually held on the first Sunday of every month in different venues across Tokyo, SpeakeasyTYO is transforming into a worldwide participatory streaming party due to the coronavirus. All the guest DJs will play from their homes and participants from around the world can join the dance party via the Zoom app.

Don’t invite any of your friends to your home, instead share the link so they can join you online. Although this isn’t a playlist, it’s still a great way to connect with others and have a good time without putting yourself or anyone else at risk.

Date: April 5 (Sunday)

Time: 4pm onwards

More info: https://prtimes.jp/main/html/rd/p/000000011.000025732.html

Join the party at: https://tinyurl.com/speakeasytyo