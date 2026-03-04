Book Review: The Memory Police By Yoko Ogawa Which do you trust: your memory or the crowd? By Moa Sera

At first, it’s things you can live without. Hats, birds, fruits and roses vanish from people’s memories. Everyone adapts quickly, scrapping the objects and memories associated with them as if they never mattered. But the disappearances grow heavier, more intimate and more serious, especially for those who refuse, or fail, to forget.

The Memory Police, written by Yoko Ogawa in 1994 and translated by Stephen Snyder in 2019, follows an unnamed female novelist navigating this world saturated with loss.

The Disappearances

The main character is like most around her. When things disappear from the collective memory, her mind follows, and she goes about her routine. She, too, forgets they ever existed, as if her life has always been one without hats, ribbons and everything else that vanishes. Ogawa makes each disappearance feel eerily natural, normalizing the gradual loss of sentimental memories.

But not everyone forgets so easily.

Those who remember what everyone else has forgotten live in constant fear of the Memory Police, an authoritarian force that hunts down anyone who refuses to forget.

The protagonist’s editor is part of this vulnerable group. He remembers everything that had once existed and every feeling connected to those lost objects. The plot follows the protagonist as she hides the editor within her home, the story’s emotional arc unfolding through their tense coexistence.

Abstract and Ominous

The disappearances themselves are purposefully vague. Ogawa emphasizes the emotional aftermath instead, leaving the readers as trapped and empty as the characters themselves.

The author’s simple and serene prose communicates impending doom without alarming readers, creating a quiet unease that lingers long after each disappearance. Objects fade, then memories, then resistance.

Is This Book For You?

The plot itself is simple, but dig deeper, and you will find Ogawa’s subtle social commentary that feels modern, despite being written over 20 years ago, especially in our age of digital memory and algorithms.

The book focuses more on the systems within the imaginary world than on the characters themselves. This creeping progression of the disappearances under the thumb of the Memory Police reminds readers to question the costs of forgetting and blindly trusting the collective memory.

Fans of George Orwell’s 1984 or Kazuo Ishiguro’s Never Let Me Go will find familiar messages, but this story is quieter, subtler and deeply haunting. The Memory Police lingers in your mind long after the last memory fades.

Read Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa on Amazon Kindle or order your own copy in paperback.

