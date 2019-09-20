Meshi Kuuna!

Punk in Japan grew up differently in the Tokyo and Kansai areas. In the capital, many of the trailblazers were already scene veterans. One of the key Tokyo punk bands, Friction, had spent time soaking up the anarchic art-punk sounds of New York, playing with early lineups of Teenage Jesus & The Jerks and The Contortions, and before that in various underground rock bands in Tokyo. Another important Tokyo band, Lizard, also had roots going back to the early 1970s. Both featured on the legendary Tokyo Rockers compilation, released by major label CBS/Sony in 1979, with the former recording their debut album with Yellow Magic Orchestra’s Ryuichi Sakamoto and the latter recording theirs with Jean-Jacques Burnel from British punk band The Stranglers. The influence of other, younger bands and the emergence of independent labels shouldn’t be discounted, but a broad summary of the first wave of punk in Tokyo would be that it was more closely bound to what was happening in the UK and U.S., and that it had a cozier relationship with the music industry.

In cities like Osaka and Kyoto, the punk scene had to build itself up out of almost nothing. If the Tokyo scene left the curious aftertaste of a bunch of serious students diligently working to recreate punk as practiced overseas, the Kansai scene seemed to have bought into the raw, delinquent teenage promise far more completely, with high school kids picking up instruments with no talent, training or even basic rehearsal and (at least in the case of the band Ultra Bide) putting on shows in their garage. It was from this environment that Osaka’s Inu emerged.