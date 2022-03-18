Our Metropolis Spring Issue 2022 is out now! “We do not grow absolutely, chronologically. We grow sometimes in one dimension, and not in another; unevenly. We grow partially. We are relative,” says diarist Anaïs Nin. “The past, present, and future mingle and pull us backward, forward, or fix us in the present.” To kick off 2022, we see where the theme seichou—growth in Japanese—takes us in the city and beyond, whether it’s in personal growth, urban development or undulating trends. Find a copy around Tokyo (locations below) or read it online.

If you'd ever like to get in touch with us, whether you have a story to share or just have a question, drop us a message at editor@metropolisjapan.com or DM us on Instagram.

Issue highlights:

Emerging Eats | Warming Tibetan butter tea and Korean

takes on bakery staples? | The Tokyo food trends causing the most commotion this spring



Overgrown Okinawa | Structure vs. the Wild in Japan’s poorest prefecture



NENE | Tokyo Hip-Hop’s Ambassador to the Weird

Tokyo in Data | Where’s the best place for you to live in Tokyo? | The top neighborhoods for international residents in 2022

Introducing Tokyo Vitamin | A fluid community for solid reasons

Based in Japan Series | Duc Doba | Revitalizing the Japanese Tech Industry

The Future of Tokyo | A pedestrian’s paradise

This Monk Wears Heels | Kodo Nishimura shares his fairy godmother spirit with his new book



Anime and the adverse effects of growth | Facing the same dire lack of creativity that has plagued Hollywood for over a decade?

Growing trends | What to do this spring in Tokyo? | Community groups and hobbies to get involved with

What is Japanese literature? | “I’ve been worrying about this question for a while now, but it came to a head shortly before I quietly slipped away from a Japanese literature Facebook group…”



Book 1st Shinjuku

Books Kinokuniya Tokyo

Junkudo Bookstore Ikebukuro

Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku

Maruzen Bookstore Marunouchi

National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu

Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu

Tower Records Shibuya

Tower Records Shinjuku

HMV Shinjuku EAST

Soul Food House Azabu

Have a wonderful spring season! Stay tuned for our Summer Issue 2022.

