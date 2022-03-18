Our Metropolis Spring Issue 2022 is out now! “We do not grow absolutely, chronologically. We grow sometimes in one dimension, and not in another; unevenly. We grow partially. We are relative,” says diarist Anaïs Nin. “The past, present, and future mingle and pull us backward, forward, or fix us in the present.” To kick off 2022, we see where the theme seichou—growth in Japanese—takes us in the city and beyond, whether it’s in personal growth, urban development or undulating trends. Find a copy around Tokyo (locations below) or read it online.
If all that’s still not enough for you, follow us on Instagram, Twitter or Facebook for the very latest updates on our articles and Tokyo news. If you’re looking to dive into the music scene here, check out our Spotify, and if you’d ever like to get in touch with us, whether you have a story to share or just have a question, drop us a message at editor@metropolisjapan.com or DM us on Instagram. We always love hearing from you!
Issue highlights:
Emerging Eats | Warming Tibetan butter tea and Korean
takes on bakery staples? | The Tokyo food trends causing the most commotion this spring
Overgrown Okinawa | Structure vs. the Wild in Japan’s poorest prefecture
NENE | Tokyo Hip-Hop’s Ambassador to the Weird
Tokyo in Data | Where’s the best place for you to live in Tokyo? | The top neighborhoods for international residents in 2022
Introducing Tokyo Vitamin | A fluid community for solid reasons
Based in Japan Series | Duc Doba | Revitalizing the Japanese Tech Industry
The Future of Tokyo | A pedestrian’s paradise
This Monk Wears Heels | Kodo Nishimura shares his fairy godmother spirit with his new book
Anime and the adverse effects of growth | Facing the same dire lack of creativity that has plagued Hollywood for over a decade?
Growing trends | What to do this spring in Tokyo? | Community groups and hobbies to get involved with
What is Japanese literature? | “I’ve been worrying about this question for a while now, but it came to a head shortly before I quietly slipped away from a Japanese literature Facebook group…”
Where to find a copy of Metropolis:
Here’s our full list (they go fast, so hurry!)
Or read it online
Some of our favorite spots are:
Kinokuniya Main Store Shinjuku
National Azabu Supermarket Minamiazabu
Nissin World Delicatessen Higashi Azabu
Have a wonderful spring season! Stay tuned for our Summer Issue 2022.
In the meantime, follow us on Instagram, Twitter, Facebook and Spotify for all our latest articles and Tokyo news.