Japanese Jewelry Brand Bizoux Releases Iconic Collection Celebrating Japanese craftsmanship and vibrant color stones with Bizoux's latest jewelry line By Metropolis

If you’re a fan of unique gemstones and intricate craftsmanship, Japanese jewelry brand Bizoux might just make it to the top of your must-see list. This Tokyo-based brand, known for its rich palette of color stones sourced worldwide, is marking its 15th anniversary by refreshing its iconic “Bouquet” collection. This collection reinterprets the classic bouquet concept with updated, refined details that emphasize the natural beauty of each gemstone.

Bizoux Bouquet Collection

What Makes Bizoux a Japanese Jewelry Brand Worth Watching?

Since its founding, Bizoux has aimed to offer pieces that blend traditional Japanese techniques with an eye for colorful, international influences. Their team travels across over 20 countries to handpick over 100 varieties of natural gemstones. Bizoux’s Bouquet collection utilizes a technique called pavé, where stones are set so close together they create a continuous shimmer. Today, the reimagined Bouquet collection brings a renewed focus on precision and luxury, with each stone carefully placed to create a mosaic effect.

A Closer Look at Bizoux’s 15th Anniversary Collection

This new lineup offers four distinctive variations. The original Bouquet remains a refined classic, while the Bouquet S is crafted with a lighter, everyday wear feel. The premium “Bouquet Principal” line is available exclusively in select Tokyo and Osaka stores. The line stands out with larger, rare stones like morganite and milky aquamarine at the center, surrounded by other carefully selected gems for a truly luxurious effect.

Bouquet S Necklace Bouquet S Necklace

The Bouquet collection is all about artistry and cohesion. With the redesign, Bizoux has increased the number of stones on each ring from 32 to 36. The opulent wrap-around effect is both luxurious and meticulously detailed. And if you’re into jewelry that feels almost like a mosaic of gems, the pavé style used in many of these designs is a must-see. Stones of varying colors, shapes and textures are seamlessly combined, making each piece feel vibrant and organic.

When and Where to See the Bouquet Collection

Starting October 18, 2024, you’ll be able to browse and purchase these pieces through Bizoux’s online store. But for a closer look, head to one of their stores in Japan beginning November 9. Those in Tokyo or Osaka can visit the Bizoux Shinjuku or Shinsaibashi locations, where the stores will feature the collection in a dedicated anniversary exhibit. The premium Bouquet Principal line will be exclusively available here as well. This offers collectors a chance to experience a limited-edition design that reflects the Japanese jewelry brand’s style and vision.

Bizoux Bouquet Principal Line

Why Bizoux is a Must-Know Japanese Jewelry Brand

As one of the leading Japanese jewelry brands, Bizoux brings a distinct approach to jewelry-making that balances bold, colorful stones with refined techniques. Visiting a Bizoux store offers a unique glimpse into Japan’s jewelry scene and the incredible craftsmanship behind each piece. If you’re a collector, enthusiast or just in the market for something with a bit of flair, Bizoux’s 15th anniversary collection is well worth a look.

For more on Japanese jewelry brands and other must-see spots in Japan, explore our article, The Art of Japanese Handmade Jewelry. You can also visit Bizoux’s official website for a closer look at their latest designs and online purchasing.

Tokyo:

GINZA SIX store

Omotesando Hills store

Shinjuku store

COREDO Nihonbashi store

Kanagawa:

Yokohama store

Nagoya:

Nagoya store

Kansai:

Osaka store (Shinsaibashi)

Umeda store (Grand Front Osaka)

Kyoto store

Fukuoka:

VIORO Fukuoka store

Limited time pop-up stores:

Daimaru Tokyo (Oct 30, 2024 – Feb 25, 2025)

Daimaru Kobe Store (Sep 11, 2024 – Feb 25, 2025)