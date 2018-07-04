Every September, the annual Mt. Fuji Long Ride event invites riders of all kinds to cycle around Japan’s most emblematic and majestic landscape. Join an unforgettable bike ride along the impressive surroundings of Mt. Fuji.

The event features three courses to fit the skill levels of all riders, with a beginner and family-friendly 30km route, a more demanding 60km route and a grueling 130km challenge. Each route will take cyclists around the base of Mt. Fuji and the nearby Yamanakako and Kawaguchiko Lakes.

Along the cycling routes there will be nutrition-packed snacks and drinks to keep the riders hydrated in the late summer heat. Additionally, participants will have the opportunity to enjoy local meals, particularly houtou, a Yamanashi speciality stew with flat udon noodles.

Mt. Fuji Long Ride is also an occasion to explore the region and embrace its history. The journey includes local stops like the Ninja Village at Oshino Shinobi No Sato. The icing on the cake: at the end of this long and exhausting day, riders can relax in an onsen (hot spring) before returning to Tokyo.

Please note that the Mt. Fuji Long Ride is perfectly adapted to non-Japanese speakers, whether you are a tourist or a long-time resident.

September 9

Starting point:

Yamanakako Exchange Plaza KIRARA

479-2 Hirano, Yamanakako-mura

Minamitsuru-gun, Yamanashi Prefecture

〒401-0502

https://en.shop.japantravel.com/japan/tours/mt-fuji-long-ride-bike-tour-day-trip-tokyo-sep-9-sun