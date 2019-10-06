With the Rugby World Cup in full swing this month, sports fans from across the world have been pouring into Japan to catch the games live. But the historical home of the ninja has so much more to offer tourists, both domestic and international, than a front row seat to the chase for the Webb Ellis Cup: Fuji-Q Highland’s newly opened “NARUTO X BORUTO Hidden Leaf Village” and neighboring “Oshino Shinobi no Sato.”

Based on the best selling manga and the popular TV anime “Naruto” and its successor “Boruto: Naruto Next Generations,” Fuji Hidden Leaf Village crafts the experience of a living, breathing village caught in the rhythm of its ninja inhabitants. Mow down targets as they pop up at the 3D shoot ‘em up in the Scientific Ninja Tool Dojo, or experience a deep, more studious dive into this world of assassins at the Ninja Museum where visitors can enjoy a 180-degree panoramic screen showing popular clips from the anime, as well as a full-scale set up of the Hokage’s office. Fan favorite Ramen Ichiraku is also on offer, supplying a wide range of broths and fillings alongside Kanmido Café, offering up sweets and savory taiyaki (a fish-shaped waffle with filling). Ninjas in training can then buy a number of original goods at the gift store or challenge the Ninjutsu Carnival arcade.

If that isn’t enough to sate your ninja fix, then “Oshino Shinobi no Sato” or the Oshino Ninja Village less than half an hour away from Fuji-Q Highland will. Located around the national treasure Oshino Hakkai; the picturesque springs of Mt Fuji’s meltwater provide the perfect setting for family and friends to soak up the world of the shinobi on a round course day-trip.

At Oshino Ninja Village visitors will find a sensory world where they are invited to explore the trials and tribulations of the historical assassins in a ninja yashiki (ninja trick house), replete with trap doors and fake walls, as well as ninja themed athletic equipment and attractions for those trying to keep up with the athletic spirit of the Rugby World Cup. Then have professional team “Raifu-jin” show you how it’s done in a 30 minute authentic demonstration showing the best of ninjutsu (ninja warfare). For prospective shinobi who enjoy a more serene setting, there is also a Japanese garden ringed with the flowers of the season, caught in the shade of Mt Fuji. Soak in the footbath, sip tea under the spreading eaves of the chaya (teahouse) or browse for handicrafts or Yamanashi specialties — Fujikyu’s bus will be ready to take you to and from Kawaguchiko Station on the hour.

Fuji-Q Highland

5-6-1 Shinnishihara, Fujiyoshida-shi, Yamanashi-ken

Tel: 0555-23-2111

Opening hours:

8:30am – 9pm (subject to change)

Prices:

3D Shooting ride Scientific Ninja Tool Dojo Hall ¥1,500

Ninja Museum ¥800

Carnival Games ¥500 (per game)

One Day Free Pass ¥6,200 (adults)

fujiq.jp

Oshino Shinobi no Sato

2845 Shibokusa, Oshino, Minamitsuru District, Yamanashi-ken

Tel: 0555-84-1122

9am – 5pm (no scheduled holidays, vary seasonally)

Adult One Day Pass ¥1,800

oshinoninja.com