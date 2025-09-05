Inside the Nordic Pavilion at Expo 2025 Iceland, Finland, Sweden, Denmark and Norway By Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

Expo 2025 is full of surprises. Some pavilions show off their high-tech achievements dramatically, while others lean into history and traditional cultures.

The Nordic Pavilion, named the Nordic Circle, offers something different: a message from five countries coming together under one roof to present their shared commitment to sustainability and social progress.

Wood-lined interior of the Nordic Pavilion (Courtesy of the Nordic Pavilion) The Grand Ring structure circling the Expo 2025 site (Photo: Takeshi Dylan Sadachi)

Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway and Sweden are often collectively known for their progressive social models and environmental leadership. Their 17-meter-tall timber pavilion was designed by Italian architect Michele De Lucchi and AMDL Circle and built by RIMOND. The structure includes a rooftop Nordic garden, business center and restaurant space.

While its wood-heavy design feels distinctly Nordic, it also blends into the overall aesthetic of the Osaka Expo, which is anchored by the Grand Ring: a massive wooden structure inspired by traditional Japanese temple and shrine architecture. Japan and Nordic countries like Finland and Sweden have a high percentage of forest cover, around 70 percent, which is reflected in their architecture. The name Nordic Circle further echoes the Expo’s central motif, and it symbolizes the themes of interconnectedness, cooperation and the circularity of innovation and sustainability.

Inside the Pavilion

Exhibits inside the Nordic Pavilion (Courtesy of the Nordic Pavilion) Exhibits inside the Nordic Pavilion (Courtesy of the Nordic Pavilion)

Compared to other major pavilions, it’s understated. The main exhibition features a whirl-like paper structure, used as a projection screen showing clips of what kind of place the Nordic region is. The screen is made from repurposed rice paper and stretches a total of one kilometer in length.

Other surrounding panels highlight sustainability efforts, wellness initiatives, and the kinds of ideas Nordic nations are working on for a better future.

While it’s on the simpler side, with less immersive feeling than other pavilions, the choice feels fitting. The approach, less about spectacle, more about message, gives weight to the argument they’re making about long-term thinking and shared responsibility. The decision to present the region collectively is also a compelling gesture. It isn’t flashy, but more quietly confident and definitely more sustainable.

A Wider Partnership

Beppu, Japan (Photo: Mi Ed) Haukadalur, Iceland (Photo: Julia Taubitz)

The five Nordic countries all maintain strong individual ties with Japan, through trade, diplomacy, education and cultural exchange. Innovative design, social welfare and sustainable fishery remain areas of particular interest between the regions. Iceland, for example, has collaborated with Japanese researchers on geothermal energy, with its geographic similarity being volcanic islands. From Japan’s side, interest in Nordic culture remains strong, visible in fashion and the popularity of characters like Moomin and brands like Marimekko.

The Nordic Pavilion may not compete with the flashiest installations at Expo 2025, but it succeeds in presenting a collaborative model of five nations, all known for their progressive values.

Pavilion shop featuring Moomin goods (Courtesy of the Nordic Pavilion) Fukumusume shrine maidens celebrating the opening of Expo 2025 (Courtesy of the Nordic Pavilion)

The Nordic Pavilion EXPO 2025 Osaka, Nordic Circle

Official Website

Open until October 13, 2025

Yumeshima Island, Osaka, Japan

