Arden Kreuzer California-born and Tokyo-based, Arden is a writer and editor with a master’s in International Relations from Waseda University. With a background in sociology, East Asian history, and journalism, she brings a thoughtful, cross-cultural lens to her work. As an editor at Metropolis Magazine, Arden works across print, digital, and social media platforms, covering everything from societal phenomena to international affairs. Rain or shine, she can often be found on a terrace in one of Tokyo’s shitamachi neighborhoods, observing the everyday details that make the city so compelling.