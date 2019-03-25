On the Basis of Sex

Before she became a Supreme Court Justice and pop culture icon, Ruth Bader Ginsberg was a pioneering feminist. While the bra-burners were seeking headlines, she quietly laid the legal foundation for the struggle against institutional sexism, the most recent battle in which is today’s #MeToo movement. Mimi Leder’s film, written by Ginsberg’s nephew Daniel Stiepleman and starring a solid Felicity Jones, hits all its marks and is at times moving and rousing, and fittingly without dazzle. But it often seems, well, written. Still, required viewing and a good companion piece to the upcoming documentary RGB. (120 min)