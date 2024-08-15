This Kyoto Bar is a “Sound Forest” Filled with Ambient Music and Exotic Plants Exquisite music, food and drinks in an otherworldly setting By Takeshi Dylan Sadachi

Tucked away in the buzzing Kawaramachi district of Kyoto, Ful Kyoto transports you to a botanic retreat immersed in gentle sounds.

Ful Kyoto calls itself a “sound forest” and having visited, I now know what exactly that means. The music at Ful is more of a soundscape than background music—like sitting in a forest surrounded by atmospheric sounds. After a long day of exploring Japan’s historic capital, this forest-meets-bar creates the perfect setting for enjoying an evening cocktail.

“Sound forest” is the brainchild of multidisciplinary producer Tomoyuki Tanaka, better known as Fantastic Plastic Machine. As a DJ, he has performed at Coachella and Reading & Leeds Festival in 1999. As a music producer, his songs are featured in an Austin Powers movie (1999), the British sitcom “Spaced” and recently, he earned acclaim as the music director for the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. Ful Kyoto uses his rich knowledge and industry connections to achieve kodawari (pursuit of perfection) in every aspect: music, interior, plants, food and drinks.

A Perfect Blend of Music, Greenery, and Design

With cutting-edge 1SOUND speakers generously mounted within the ceilings, the music fills the space evenly but maintains a pleasant volume that never overwhelms. I enjoyed the quality-over-quantity approach that allowed me to enjoy both music and conversation simultaneously. Don’t forget to check out the restroom equipped with VOID speakers.

Renowned florists and “plant hunters” achieved to create an impressive indoor jungle environment. As someone who has been “junglify-ing” the bedroom since the pandemic, it was already a treat seeing rare Euphorbias and ferns sourced from around the world. The relaxing interior was inspired by North African architecture and features hand-crafted pieces from local artists.

Sip, Savor, and Soak in the Ambiance

Ful Kyoto stocks over 120 varieties of natural wine selected by famed sommelier Kei Tashiro. The drink menu also showcases imaginative cocktails crafted by renowned bartender Keita Saito from Liquid Factory. You can also expect creative dishes inspired by Japanese street food such as an elevated version of the convenience store-favorite egg sando, made with brioche french toast, dashimaki egg and truffle butter.

Whether you’re there for the music, the food or simply to bask in the serene ambiance, Ful Kyoto offers an unparalleled experience.

Full Kyoto

1F Forum Nishikiyamachi Building, 67-3 Daikokucho, Nakagyo-ku, Kyoto-shi

Hours : Tuesday – Sunday PM 5:00 – AM 3:00 (FOOD AM 2:00, DRINK AM 2:30 L.O.)

Closed : Monday