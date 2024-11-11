Space-Saving Furniture in Japan: Optimizing Your Living Space Eight products to make the most of your small Tokyo apartment By Anna Stevens

In a country where every square meter counts, efficient use of space is essential. Tokyo’s small apartments in particular challenge residents and furniture designers alike to get creative with limited room. While owning fewer items can help reduce clutter, it isn’t the only solution. Here are eight space-saving furniture ideas that will help you achieve this while adding style and aesthetic appeal while optimizing your living space in Japan.

Ottoman for storage

Photo credit: Amazon

This leather ottoman offers a chic and practical storage solution for small Japanese homes. This multipurpose piece can store your duvets and pillows while also accommodating bulky items like towels and blankets. It’s perfect for when you put away your futon mattress in the closet during the day. Its sturdy design also doubles as extra seating or a footrest.

amazon.co.jp

¥2,990

Stools as tables

Photo credit: Otelier

For those who value form and function when it comes to space-saving furniture in Japan, the Quartet Scalloped White Ash Stool from Otelier offers a high-end touch of craftsmanship and style. This piece functions as a small side table but can transform into four stools, making it practical for hidden extra seating.

For a more affordable alternative, consider the IKEA Kyrre Stool in Birch. You can buy multiple and stack them to get the same illusion as the Otelier. At a fraction of the price, it provides a simple design that complements a minimalist aesthetic. Both options deliver space-saving solutions at vastly different prices to suit your budget and style preferences.

otelier.com

¥83,600

ikea.com

¥2,490

Over-the-Sink Drying Rack

Photo credit: Amazon

The Over-the-Sink Drying Rack fits neatly over your sink, providing a convenient place to dry glasses and utensils without taking up valuable counter space. Its stainless steel design keeps your kitchen organized and clutter-free.

amazon.co.jp

¥1,000

Folding desks

Photo credit: Hommage Lifestyle Pte Ltd.

With The Exclusive Writing Desk from ByEmotion, minimalistic aesthetics meet functionality in smart living. This particular desk features a sleek surface for writing or working. The integrated cabinet keeps your workspace organized while storing essential items when they’re not in use. While the price reflects its craftsmanship, affordable imitations from Amazon offer similar space-saving furniture in Japan for a fraction of the cost.

byemotion.jp

¥301,400

Foldable Cushions

Photo credit: Snow Peak

Make the most of your limited space with these lightweight, foldable cushions from Snow Peak. These cushions offer comfortable seating that can be easily stored away, making them ideal for small apartments.

snowpeak.com

¥10,500

Kindle Paperwhite

Photo credit: BicCamera

The Kindle Paperwhite is a practical solution for book lovers looking to save space in their apartments. Instead of filling your home with physical books, donate your old ones and switch to the Kindle. Its compact design has a glare-free screen and long battery life while storing thousands of titles.

biccamera.com

¥19,980

Closed-Off Shoe Rack

Photo credit: litfad

A closed-off shoe rack is the perfect way to reduce visual noise in your living space. Rather than messy open shelves, a closed-off cabinet maintains a tidy atmosphere. I would recommend a slim option with dropdown drawers, like this one from Litfad.

litfad.com

¥23,250

Vertical hangers

Photo credit: Amazon

When is comes to space-saving furniture in Japan, maximizing your closet space is a must! These vertical hangers, an effective solution for organizing clothes and keeping your closet clutter-free. Available in various designs, from multi-tiered options to individual hooks.

amazon.co.jp

¥799

For more guides to life in Tokyo, please check out Tokyo Living articles.