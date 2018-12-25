Oyraa Interpreter Services and App

We have all been through a situation in which we wished an interpreter was at hand. We’ve needed to rely on bilingual friends or choppy translations through a plethora of translating applications that only add confusion to the mix. For those of you with this struggle, rejoice: Oyraa is bringing 24/7 on-call interpreters to the world! All you have to do is set a criteria including language pair and “areas of expertise,” through the app to ensure that the perfect interpreter is assigned to handle your exchange. Professional interpreters are easily distinguishable from non-professional interpreters through a badge sticker on their listing, guaranteeing you’ll receive the quality you need — and with the average cost of the service at ¥100 per minute, it’s a steal. With a corporate subscription as well as a personal subscription available, Oyraa is ready to take care of any and all of your translating needs.

Special promotional code for Metropolis readers! Use the code ME10WC to win 5 minutes of free calls in the app. Valid 24 December 2018 to 10 January 2019.