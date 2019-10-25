The holiday season is upon us and with it brings the joy of giving.

Nestled in the upscale Ginza district, the pastel purple entrance of PAPEL GINZA welcomes you into world of holiday spirit. This year, the shop celebrates the season with the theme “A Merry Magical Christmas.” For a limited time, shoppers can discover a little holiday magic for themselves among PAPEL’s hand-crafted goods from around the world.

Every year, PAPEL kicks off the holidays with an assortment of Christmas-themed products and decorations. In addition to revamping their shelves with the perfect presents, PAPEL will also be hosting two special events inside the shop through November and December.

The first event is the Christmas Ornament Fair, held from November 5 to November 29. The fair features over 800 holiday-inspired ornaments, hand-selected from countries across Europe and the United States. Ornaments of all types — hand-crafted, traditional, environmentally friendly, pop-inspired, chic, retro, comical and more — will be available. A plate engraving and hand-painted name service will also be available for those wanting to make a personalized statement on their ornaments to help create a truly one-of-a-kind gift experience.

The second showcase event will be the Christmas Gift Fair. Taking place from December 3 to December 25, this fair features a wide selection of sweets and party goods for an unforgettable holiday-themed bash. At the Ho-Ho-Ho Candy Workshop, shoppers can design a customized PAPEL GINZA gift box, then choose from an assortment of cookies, holiday sweets and chocolates to create the perfect personalized gift. The shop will also carry everything a party host needs to throw a memorable winter soiree, including artisanal dinnerware, cups and stylized napkins to spark joy in any guest.

For those looking for something a bit more special and personal for their holiday gift needs, PAPEL also carries an array of stunning greeting cards and wrapping paper imported directly from Europe and the United States.

For a little holiday magic this year, look no further than PAPEL GINZA.

PAPEL GINZA

1F Uematsu Bldg.

8-7-10 Ginza, Chuo-ku

03-6264-5061

Closed: Sun, Mon & holidays

Opening hours: 12pm – 8pm

papel-ginza.com