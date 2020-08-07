“Food is culture, and we need to listen to it.” The words of celebrity chef Robert Irvine seem particularly relevant when we think of Peruvian cuisine and its history. Colonalization, slavery and immigration influenced the country’s diverse culinary landscape that we know today: creative blends of indigenous Inca recipes and native ingredients with European, African, Chinese and Japanese dishes, cooking methods and flavors.

Food cultures like nikkei (Japanese-Peruvian cuisine) or chifa (Chinese-Peruvian cuisine), then, are more than just “fusion.” This label suggests these dishes are mere trends, something a stylish new restaurant brings to a city’s most fashionable foodies. The term risks undermining the historical, cultural, economical and political significance that these dishes were born from, and the lives, cultures and identities of the immigrant communities who developed them.

Whizz back across the Pacific to Japan, and there’s a whole landscape of Peruvian restaurants that have made their home in Tokyo. And with the dishes they’re cooking, these establishments are not only bringing the dishes of Peru to the capital, but they’re also sharing the story of this important cultural past.

In terms of flavor, Peruvian cuisine is a craft of juxtaposition. Hot and cold, acidic and starchy, robust and delicate. Take ceviche, for example, a traditional Peruvian dish that celebrates the mild sweetness of raw fish by pairing it with tangy, spiced lime juice. Or lomo saltado, sirloin strips flavored with a Chinese-inspired soy sauce and vinegar marinade, served with a side of French fries.

Whether you’re totally new to the cuisine or you grew up with the joys of ceviche, causa (potato casserole) and aji de gallina, here’s a list of Peruvian restaurants in Tokyo where you can savor all the culinary classics of this South American country.

Peruvian Restaurants in Tokyo

Gohongi, Meguro-ku

Enjoy both traditional and modern ceviche made with fresh ingredients ordered daily by chef Hiroaki Taniguchi. A quaint restaurant that seats only ten, El Cevichero operates by reservations only. Book your table through the website or by phone.

07040874146 | Mon, Tue, Thu, Fri, Sat Lunch hours 11:30am-2pm, Thur, Fri, Sat Dinner hours 5pm-10pm (L.O. 9pm) | 2-15-3 Gohongi, Meguro-ku

Takahata, Hino-shi

Just a minute’s walk from Takahata-fudo Station, Las Papas brings many of Peru’s most cherished dishes to Tokyo. From the popular lunch set (¥980) to the takeout menu or evening reservations, there’s something to suit all customers.

050-5280-8567 | Tue-Sun 11:30am-2:30pm, 6pm-10:30pm | Minegishi Building, 5F, 17-4 Takahata, Hino-shi

Kyakunincho, Shinjuku-ku

Owner and chef Julio brings all the flavors of his hometown Trujillo to Shinjuku. The most popular dish on the menu is the comforting tacu tacu con lomo saltado, but the seafood options like ceviche de pescado (swordfish marinated in lemon juice and hot pepper) or meat dishes like seco con frijoles (stewed beef with canary beans and sauce) also hit the spot.

03-3368-2780 | 11:30am-3pm, 5:30pm-11:30pm |BF1 Shinjuku Town Plaza, 1-24-8 Hyakunincho, Shinjuku-ku

Myoujin-cho, Hachiouji-shi

Discover the delights of Peruvian cuisine while basking in the playful ambiance of Misky in Hachioji. Takeout is now available and small groups are welcome. If it’s your first time enjoying Peruvian food, the friendly staff are always happy to offer recommendations on what to try.

042-646-1116 | Mon-Tue 5:30pm-10:30pm, Fri-Sat 5:30pm-11pm | 3-11-13 Myoujin, Hachioji-shi

Shinbashi, Minato-ku

If it’s authentic Peruvian food you’re looking for, head to Arai Shoten in Shinbashi, a homely restaurant serving top-tier dishes since 2005. Try the classic lomo saltado, or, for those feeling a little adventurous, the fried cassava is a good option. Uber Eats is also available.

03-3432-0368 | Mon-Fri 11:30am-2:30, 6pm-10pm | 1F Enari Building 5-32-4, Shinbashi, Minato-ku

Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku

“Passion for the traditional,” Aldo’s slogan is certainly reflected in its menu that celebrates flavors and ingredients deeply rooted in Peruvian cuisine. Enjoy delicious food while learning about Peru’s culture and history. Reserve a table in advance, or try the new takeout and bento options.

03-6427-7223 | Tue-Sun 11:30am-2:30pm, 6pm-11pm | BF Sta-Bld 3-3-23, Minami Aoyama, Minato-ku

Higashi-Gotanda, Shinagawa-ku

Arco Iris, just a three-minute walk from Gotanda Station, celebrates the best of Peruvian cuisine and culture. Choose from a wide selection of Peruvian favorites, including the comforting pescado sudado (Peruvian steamed fish) and anticucho (grilled beef skewers).

03-3349-6629 | 11:30am-10pm | 1-15-5 2F, Higashi Gotanda, Shinagawa-ku

Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Featured as a Bib Gourmand restaurant in Tokyo’s latest Michelin Guide, Bépocah is the place to go to get gourmet food for a reasonable price. From options like the fresh catch of the day ceviche to rich arroz con pato (baked duck with rice, seasoned with cilantro, black beer and pepper), you’re bound to find a new favorite.

03-68-4-1377 | Mon-Sat 5pm-10pm | 2-17-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Minami-Aoyama, Minato-ku

Jai Thai Nazca is the place to go if you fancy Thai and/or Peruvian food. The menu boasts authentic dishes from each country, rather than fusing the cuisines into one, so you can enjoy both cultures in one restaurant.

03-6804-6608 | Sun-Thu 11:30am-3pm, 5:30pm-10pm | Fri-Sat 11:30-3pm, 5:30pm-10:30pm | 1F Dai Building, Roppongi, Minato-ku

Shirokanedai, Minato-ku

From breakfast options like French toast to colorful lunch and dinner dishes such as fish wrapped in banana leaves, there is something for everyone at The Tender House. The restaurant creatively blends Japanese and Peruvian cuisine to bring you an exciting, modern dining experience.

03-6455-77-28 | Mon-Fri 8am-3pm, 5:30pm-11:30pm, Sat-Sun 11:00am-11:30pm | Shirokanedai 4-19-16, Minato-ku

Sakuragaoka-cho, Shibuya-ku

At Miraflores, a friendly restaurant just a five-minute walk from Shibuya Station, you can enjoy authentic Peruvian classics like lomo saltado and arroz con mariscos (rice with seafood). There is also a branch in Ebisu. Reservations can be made via OpenTable.

03-3462-6588 | Tue-Sun 11:30am-3pm, 5pm-10pm | Sakuragaoka Cho 28-3 Kowa Bldg. 1F, Shibuya-ku