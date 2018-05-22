Peter Rabbit

In a questionably chaotic, pop-tune-scored new spin on Beatrix Potter’s beloved lagomorph, Peter (voice by James Cordon) and his furry forest chums do battle with a murderous farmer (Domhnall Gleeson) for a delectable vegetable garden and the affections of an animal-loving neighbor (Rose Byrne).

This is amusing for about eight minutes, unless you’re, like, six. The plotting is flimsy, it’s repetitious, and its contemporary ‘tude would have old Beatrix spinning in her grave.

Director Will Gluck is also responsible for Friends with Benefits, Annie and Easy A. ‘Nuff said. Little kids only. And be warned that a sequel is in the works. (95 min).