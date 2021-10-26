Newly opened in August 2021, Phoenix House International School not only offers the best of British education in its Chiyoda-ku location, but also inspires pupils to spread their learning wings beyond the classroom through its stunning North Peak Enrichment Campus located in the heart of the Hokkaido countryside. A welcome change of pace and a beautiful green horizon, North Peak offers authentic and safe opportunities for our pupils to grow into independent and well-balanced young people.
Alongside horse riding, archery and cricket, pupils experience arts, music and literature during their time at the North Peak Campus, encouraging them to extend their skills and find new passions, whilst challenging their understanding of the world and ability to articulate their thoughts.
“We are focused on providing an environment where children with a wide range of interests are given a rich platform from which to shine,” explains Claire Fletcher, the founding Head of School of Phoenix House.
Arts, culture and language are at the heart of the school, and pupils are encouraged to embrace languages beyond English to learn in a multilingual environment, with compulsory Japanese as well as optional French, Spanish and Chinese. According to Fletcher, also integral to life at Phoenix House is the house system.
“We have a strong sense of community,” explains Fletcher. “All children and staff become a member of one of our four houses; Snowdon, Rothesay, Oak and Windsor. Through their house, children feel a real sense of camaraderie with peers and staff from across the school. Over the year, children will take part in a range of house events and activities which encourage teamwork and collaboration. They also eat lunch with their house mates in our beautiful new dining room.”
With a maximum of 16-18 pupils in every class, this international Primary School for children aged 5-11 ensures each pupil has the support they need to thrive. Fletcher goes on to talk about learning:
“The Phoenix House curriculum is based on the National Curriculum in England, a well structured, flexible framework from which teachers plan innovative units of study to interest and challenge their pupils. A spiral approach enables pupils to build on previous learning, and embeds strong core skills in English and Maths while developing deep knowledge across the sciences, humanities and arts.”
With an energetic team of outstanding teachers, and modern facilities such as the rich and multilingual library, professional level dance studio, art gallery and large gymnasium, Phoenix House provides pupils with the exceptional foundations they need to flourish into independent and well balanced young people. Its strong curriculum and ambition to develop character and confidence sits at its core, providing a sound springboard to schools and universities in the UK and around the world.
The school proudly opened its doors in 2021, but its motto “Alis Grave Nil” (nothing is too heavy for those who have wings) will continue to shine in the minds of generations of pupils to come.
Now accepting admissions