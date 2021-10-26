With a maximum of 16-18 pupils in every class, this international Primary School for children aged 5-11 ensures each pupil has the support they need to thrive. Fletcher goes on to talk about learning:

“The Phoenix House curriculum is based on the National Curriculum in England, a well structured, flexible framework from which teachers plan innovative units of study to interest and challenge their pupils. A spiral approach enables pupils to build on previous learning, and embeds strong core skills in English and Maths while developing deep knowledge across the sciences, humanities and arts.”