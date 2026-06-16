Pizza Marumo

Inside the Ebisu pizzeria, where a 24-hour ferment and a custom wood-fired oven turn kombu and bonito into one of the world's best pizzas

By • June 16, 2026

Ebisu already has plenty of good food, but Pizza Marumo carved out a name distinct enough to land it among the world’s 10 best pizzerias in a Best Chef Awards ranking, less than a year after opening in December 2022. Chef Yuki Motokura spent three years at Savoy before going out on his own, picking up time in a kaiseki kitchen, an Italian restaurant, and a bar along the way. He ferments his dough for 24 hours and bakes it in a custom wood-fired oven built by a traditional kiln maker, landing somewhere between Neapolitan and Roman without quite committing to either. He calls it Tokyo-style. The menu backs him up: a classic Margherita sits next to a pizza built entirely around umami, the kind of dish that could only come out of a Japanese kitchen.

The back wall is stacked with neatly split firewood. Marble counters gleam under bright light, and the white-tiled kitchen feels immaculate. Waves of heat from the wood-fired oven warm your cheeks. At Marumo, a pizza arrives topped with pale green ribbons of kombu and finely sliced negi. Beneath, dried shiitake cream, mackerel, bonito flakes and mozzarella melt into a crust that’s soft and airy. From the counter, the chef checks each pie, offering a quiet word to a younger cook before the next goes in. One pie feels like enough until another emerges from the oven, blistered and fragrant. Nearby tables lean forward in anticipation. You step back into the night air still carrying the warmth with you.

Pizza Marumo
Address: 1-11-13 Ebisu Minami, Shibuya-ku
3-minute walk from Ebisu Station
Website: pizza-marumo.com
Instagram: @pizzamarumo

Categories: Dining Restaurants
Matthew Eisenhauer Avatar

Matthew Eisenhauer

Matt Eisenhauer (“eyes and hour”) has lived in Japan for over 20 years, sharing his love for Japanese food and culture through his blog. In 2015, he became co-owner of a restaurant in Aoyama, Tokyo, and has since been crafting Japan-inspired recipes to share what he learns. Matt is one of the most-read non-Japanese food bloggers, serving both the expat community in Japan and food lovers worldwide. Visit: https://www.eyesandhour.com/

You May Also Like

caveman in Tokyo - Metropolis Japan

caveman in Tokyo

"Slow food" with the highest quality of ingredients
5 Tokyo Restaurants Serving Meals That Feel Like Art - Metropolis Japan

5 Tokyo Restaurants Serving Meals That Feel Like Art

Good Eats: The Art of Attention
Best Korean Restaurants in Tokyo - Metropolis Japan

Best Korean Restaurants in Tokyo

Where to find Korean BBQ, traditional stews and modern Korean dining
ICC Annual 2026: Leaving Behind/Remaining/Receiving - Metropolis Japan

ICC Annual 2026: Leaving Behind/Remaining/Receiving

Jun 20, 2026 at 11:00am

Nov 08, 2026 at 6:00pm
Tokyo Streets X – 5 Exhibition - Metropolis Japan

Tokyo Streets X – 5 Exhibition

Jun 23, 2026 at 11:00am

Jun 28, 2026 at 8:00pm
Best Summer Beer Gardens in Tokyo 2026 - Metropolis Japan

Best Summer Beer Gardens in Tokyo 2026

Cold pours, sunset views and rooftop grills
Why Ramen and Top Tokyo Restaurants Lost Their Michelin Stars - Metropolis Japan

Why Ramen and Top Tokyo Restaurants Lost Their Michelin Stars

The fallen stars of the Tokyo Michelin Guide
Interstellar LIVE - Metropolis Japan

Interstellar LIVE

Sep 26, 2026 at 6:00pm

Sep 26, 2026 at 9:10pm