Metropolis 30th Anniversary Beach Party Recap The Metropolis team thanks you for 30 years of unwavering support By Metropolis

The Metropolis 30th Anniversary celebration at Yuigahama Beach on August 4th was an unforgettable day as we celebrated our longstanding presence and dedication to Tokyo’s international community. The Metropolis team extends our sincerest gratitude to everyone who made it out to our beach party.

Photo Credit: Angelina Hladen Photo Credit: Angelina Hladen

From 12 pm to 4 pm, the Voyager’s Kaito Yuigahama Beach House in Kamakura was filled with guests gathered to honor three decades of Metropolis. The event was a success, with hundreds of attendees enjoying the perfect summer weather, delicious barbecue and ice-cold drinks by the sea.

Photo Credit: Angelina Hladen Photo Credit: Angelina Hladen

The highlight of the day was undoubtedly the incredible prizes that were up for grabs. Lucky winners walked away with top-tier giveaways, including a luxury Oris diving watch and two free JetStar Airlines tickets to Okinawa, complete with a two-night stay at the Hilton Okinawa Sesoko Resort. Other fantastic prizes included meal vouchers, beauty salon treatments and more.

Photo Credit: Angelina Hladen Photo Credit: Angelina Hladen

DME World’s ‘Tokyo Dreamgirl’ dance show entertained the crowd, and the Metropolis team was on hand to meet and greet guests. The Metropolis 30th Anniversary Beach Party was a day to remember as we celebrated our milestone.

Here’s to many more years of Metropolis and more unforgettable celebrations to come!