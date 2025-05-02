Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo May 2025 From vintage clothing to Hawaiian-themed goods, here’s what’s worth checking out before it's gone By Katie Dicken and Phoebe Leisek

Photo from Loewe Official Website

With April showers behind us and flowers in full bloom, Tokyo welcomes sunny skies and warm days, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. This month, the city comes alive with brand pop-ups and island-themed events. Whether you’re strolling through parks, shopping or exploring the latest food trucks, there’s no better time to soak in the spring vibes and discover something new.

Linco Tokyo Pop-Up

Until May 6

Photo from MUU STORE Instagram

Linco, the cult-favorite vintage store that once stood on Harajuku’s Tonchan Street, is making a limited-time return as a physical store. It’s known for its curated, high-quality selections. For this exclusive pop-up, shoppers can browse over 300 hand-picked vintage pieces, from rare Ura-Harajuku brands to high-end designer archive collections.

When: 12pm — 8pm

Location: MUU STORE (Tomigaya)

1-43-2 Tomigaya, Shibuya-ku

Price: Free entry

MUU STORE Official Instagram

Grandberry Park Hawaiian Days

Until May 6

Photo from Grandberry Park Official Website

Hawaiian and Japanese cultures come together during Grandberry Park’s Hawaiian Days festival. Celebrate Golden Week with Hawaiian food, themed stores and workshops fit for the whole family. Kick back and relax while watching live music and traditional dance performances under the pleasant spring sun.

When: 10am — 7pm (until 6pm on May 6)

Location: Grandberry Park

3-4-1 Tsuruma, Machida-ku

Price: Free entry

Grandberry Park Hawaiian Days

Shikaru Neko Pop-Up Store

Until May 7

Photo from Shikaru Neko Instagram

Whether you’re a fan of the Shikaru Neko series or simply a cat lover, head to Lumine Est for keychains, tote bags, stationery and more featuring this charming feline character. The store is designed to feel like you’ve stepped into their world, with novelty gifts given based on how much you spend.

When:

Weekdays: 11am—9pm

Weekends & holidays: 10:30am—9pm

Location: Lumine Est Shinjuku B1F

3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku

Price: Free entry

Shikaru Neko Pop-up Store

Loewe’s Crafted World Exhibition

Until May 11

Photo from Loewe Official Website

Step into a dreamlike exhibition that celebrates Loewe’s rich history, rooted in Spanish heritage and a deep appreciation for craftsmanship. Created in collaboration with OMA, the experience blends art, culture and playful imagination. Explore iconic designs and meaningful collaborations that trace the brand’s evolution from its early days to a beloved global name. Thoughtfully curated, each space invites you to pause, take a closer look and rediscover the joy of making things by hand.

When: 9am — 8pm

Location: Jing Space

6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Price: Free entry

Loewe Official Website

AAPE & AAPE Pop-Up Store

Until May 14

Photo from Laforet Official Website

Streetwear giant A BATHING APE(BAPE) is holding a limited-time pop-up showcasing its youth and women’s lines. A staple in the global streetwear scene, AAPE’s collection delivers fresh styles for the next generation of fashionistas–plus exclusive pieces available only at this pop-up.

When: 11am — 8pm

Location: Laforet Harajuku Entrance Space + 2F CONTAINER

1-11-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku

Price: Free entry

AAPE & APEE Pop-up Store

Holey Grail Donuts

Until May 25

Photo from Meiji Park Official Website

There is nothing quite like a walk in a park with a sweet treat in hand on a perfect spring day. Meiji Park’s SKY PICNIC welcomes the Japan debut of Holey Grail Donuts–a beloved donut brand born from a small food truck on the island of Kauai. Grab a fresh donut, kick back on the lawn and enjoy a taste of island vibes in the heart of Tokyo.

When: 10am — 6pm

Location: Metropolitan Meiji Park

Price: Free entry

Holey Grail Japan Official Instagram

