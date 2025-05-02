May 2, 2025
Pop-Up Stores in Tokyo May 2025
From vintage clothing to Hawaiian-themed goods, here’s what’s worth checking out before it's gone
By Katie Dicken and Phoebe Leisek
With April showers behind us and flowers in full bloom, Tokyo welcomes sunny skies and warm days, perfect for enjoying the outdoors. This month, the city comes alive with brand pop-ups and island-themed events. Whether you’re strolling through parks, shopping or exploring the latest food trucks, there’s no better time to soak in the spring vibes and discover something new.
Linco Tokyo Pop-Up
Until May 6
Linco, the cult-favorite vintage store that once stood on Harajuku’s Tonchan Street, is making a limited-time return as a physical store. It’s known for its curated, high-quality selections. For this exclusive pop-up, shoppers can browse over 300 hand-picked vintage pieces, from rare Ura-Harajuku brands to high-end designer archive collections.
When: 12pm — 8pm
Location: MUU STORE (Tomigaya)
1-43-2 Tomigaya, Shibuya-ku
Price: Free entry
Grandberry Park Hawaiian Days
Until May 6
Hawaiian and Japanese cultures come together during Grandberry Park’s Hawaiian Days festival. Celebrate Golden Week with Hawaiian food, themed stores and workshops fit for the whole family. Kick back and relax while watching live music and traditional dance performances under the pleasant spring sun.
When: 10am — 7pm (until 6pm on May 6)
Location: Grandberry Park
3-4-1 Tsuruma, Machida-ku
Price: Free entry
Shikaru Neko Pop-Up Store
Until May 7
Whether you’re a fan of the Shikaru Neko series or simply a cat lover, head to Lumine Est for keychains, tote bags, stationery and more featuring this charming feline character. The store is designed to feel like you’ve stepped into their world, with novelty gifts given based on how much you spend.
When:
Weekdays: 11am—9pm
Weekends & holidays: 10:30am—9pm
Location: Lumine Est Shinjuku B1F
3-38-1 Shinjuku, Shinjuku-ku
Price: Free entry
Loewe’s Crafted World Exhibition
Until May 11
Step into a dreamlike exhibition that celebrates Loewe’s rich history, rooted in Spanish heritage and a deep appreciation for craftsmanship. Created in collaboration with OMA, the experience blends art, culture and playful imagination. Explore iconic designs and meaningful collaborations that trace the brand’s evolution from its early days to a beloved global name. Thoughtfully curated, each space invites you to pause, take a closer look and rediscover the joy of making things by hand.
When: 9am — 8pm
Location: Jing Space
6-35-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku
Price: Free entry
AAPE & AAPE Pop-Up Store
Until May 14
Streetwear giant A BATHING APE(BAPE) is holding a limited-time pop-up showcasing its youth and women’s lines. A staple in the global streetwear scene, AAPE’s collection delivers fresh styles for the next generation of fashionistas–plus exclusive pieces available only at this pop-up.
When: 11am — 8pm
Location: Laforet Harajuku Entrance Space + 2F CONTAINER
1-11-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku
Price: Free entry
Holey Grail Donuts
Until May 25
There is nothing quite like a walk in a park with a sweet treat in hand on a perfect spring day. Meiji Park’s SKY PICNIC welcomes the Japan debut of Holey Grail Donuts–a beloved donut brand born from a small food truck on the island of Kauai. Grab a fresh donut, kick back on the lawn and enjoy a taste of island vibes in the heart of Tokyo.
When: 10am — 6pm
Location: Metropolitan Meiji Park
Price: Free entry
Holey Grail Japan Official Instagram
